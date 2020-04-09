Paulina Porizkova celebrates turning 55 in quarantine with throwback bikini pic: 'I will feel pretty today'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Paulina Porizkova is showing the world that turning 55 doesn’t mean you’re turning the page on your prime.

The Czech-born model took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate her first birthday since the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek in September 2019 and shared a stunning throwback picture of herself in a bikini from a recent trip to South America.

“Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica,” she began in the caption of the golden hour photo of herself among nature donning a flashy gold bikini.

“💕 Humor me, if you will, today,” she requested of her followers. “I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I m a good 55 year old!’”

Porizkova said she is “endlessly grateful” for the outpouring of “gifts life has bestowed on me thus far” and while there have “been many,” she said she’s looking forward to sifting “through them all” while under coronavirus quarantine.

Fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford commented on Porizkova’s post, noting that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was “more than 'good' -- you are amazing! Inside and out!”

Last month, Porizkova shared a topless photo of herself from the same vacation spot in Costa Rica as she was thumbing through old photos on “Quarantine day 4.”

“Looking through vacation photos and remembering the bliss," she captioned the shot. "And yeah, I am a child of the Scandinavian 70's and topless is my favorite bikini."

The author and actress, who was cut out of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek's will before his death, previously hinted on social media that the trip may have been a gift from close friends.

“Imagine, after going through an emotional hell -- to land here,” she wrote. “Being surrounded by saltwater the temperature of your mother womb, the sounds of monkeys chattering in trees, the scent of damp green leaves and night blooming jasmine, sipping a Negroni while the sun sets over the ocean on the horizon.

“Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it,” Porizkova continued. “Thank you with all my heart @straphanger1 ( If you wonder how a newly impoverished widow can afford this amazingness, let me just say I have the worlds most wonderful FRIENDS.). I hope you can handle a few weeks of totally shameless vacationing from me, because how could I not just photograph this?”

Porizkova and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer were estranged before he died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was 75.