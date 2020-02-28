Supermodel Paulina Porizkova reveals true feelings about being snubbed from late husband Ric Ocasek’s will

Paulina Porizkova is going through a breadth of emotions in her first TV interview since her husband’s death.

Still lamenting the passing of her late spouse, rock musician Ric Ocasek, the 54-year-old is still reeling from the decision he made prior to his untimely death in 2019 to completely cut her out of his will – despite the fact the pair was married for more than 30 years.

"It made the grieving process really, really tricky," the supermodel told "CBS This Morning" in an interview airing March 1 on "Sunday Morning."

"I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," admitted Porizkova.

Porizkova and The Cars’ frontman married in 1989. They began divorce proceedings in 2017 but remained living together in the same home up until Ocasek’s untimely demise in September 2019.

The Czechoslovakia-born star, who carries dual citizenship in the United States and Sweden, has graced a number of magazine covers and was once the face of Estée Lauder. She opened up in the interview about finding Ocasek’s body, calling the discovery “the worst moment of my life.”

At the time of his death, Porizkova revealed in a statement that she “touched his cheek to rouse him” from his sleep found Ocasek to be dead.

“Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery,” she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram at the time. “Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.”

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee," she continued. "I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on. We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."

In December, the former top model told her Instagram followers she was finding it hard to deal with Ocasek’s death and even a girl’s trip couldn’t shake the struggle of moving on.

"Peeps, I'm not good. Grief. Anger. No stable ground below me at the moment — insecurity in every pertinent and important area of my future," Porizkova wrote. "I'm breaking a little under the weight of it all."

Porizkova and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer were estranged before he died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was 75.

"I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova as we are in the process of divorcing," Ocasek wrote in his will, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

"Even if I should die before our divorce is final ... Paulina is not entitled to any elective share ... because she has abandoned me."

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 while filming the music video for the Cars' hit single, "Drive." Their divorce was not finalized before Ocasek's death.

