Paulina Porizkova’s ‘frontal nude’ Vogue cover was unretouched: ‘Figured we’d have a page or two in the back’

Paulina Porizkova wasn’t sure how the world would react to the photos that were emitted from her Vogue CS shoot.

The 56-year-old supermodel set the internet into a frenzy last month after she posted the pics, including one which ultimately ended up on the cover. In the jaw-dropping snapshot, the Czech-born Swedish supermodel left little to the imagination as she leaned against a piece of furniture in her Manhattan apartment, wearing nothing but an ultra-sheer black one-bodysuit.



"It’s unretouched," Porizkova told Page Six Style on Thursday.

"As soon as it came out, Twitter was like, ‘Well, fine, retouch [the photos] and then sure, they’ll look fine,'" she added of the detractors who felt the images might have been photoshopped.

"It’s like, no, no, no … it was Marie [Tomonova’s] photography" the model explained. "Obviously, you could take a much worse picture than that of me, but you wouldn’t want to see that on the cover, right?"

The photos apparently showed so well that they were placed on the front cover as Porizkova said she had no idea where they would go in the publication.

"I just thought we were screwing around, quite frankly," she maintained to the outlet, adding that she was going for a "very chill" and "casual" vibe during the shoot which took place at her home.

"You know, we were all just hanging out, speaking Czech, having a good time taking some pictures … I figured we’d have a page or two in the back of Vogue," Porizkova recalled.

It was 40 years to the month since the actress and author had appeared on her first Vogue cover in Germany so it was a big surprise when she was approached by editors who wanted to move the images to front and center. Porizkova said she was even "kind of freaked out" at the irony.

"My very first Vogue cover was in May 1981, and it was an extreme close-up on my face," she recalled. "I was 16 and I thought, ‘Oh my God, the pinnacle of a career is to be on a Vogue cover.’ And then it came out, and you can’t even tell who it is. It’s just a close-up of eyes and a nose. I was like, ‘Oh, great, thanks.'"

However, in her latest offering, Porizkova relayed to Page Six that she was absolutely "thrilled" with how the photos turned out and the support she received from many across the board.

"Look, when you’re full-frontal nude on the cover of Vogue at 56, I hope it would have some attention," she quipped.

Porizkova, who was previously married to Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek until they separated in 2017 and before Osasek died in 2019, made her red carpet debut with her new love, director Aaron Sorkin at the 2021 Oscars.

Porizkova hit the carpet in a gold gown while Sorkin, 59, kept it classic in a black tuxedo.

She and the late Ocasek share two sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22.