Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Paulina Porizkova
Published

The Oscars sees Aaron Sorkin, Paulina Porizkova make debut as a couple

The model and the screenwriter made walked the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are official.

The pair made their red carpet debut on Sunday night at the 2021 Oscars. Porizkova, 56, donned a gold gown while Sorkin, 59, wore a classic black tuxedo.

According to Page Six, the model and award-winning screenwriter started dating a few months ago.

Porizkova was previously married to Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek. They share two sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22, and amicably separated in 2017 before Osasek died in 2019. 

OSCARS 2021: PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

OSCARS 2021: A BREAKDOWN OF THE NOMINATED MOVIES

Meanwhile, the "Trial of the Chicago 7" director was married to Julia Bingham. They split in 2005 and share a daughter Roxie together.

On Our Radar