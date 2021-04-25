The Oscars sees Aaron Sorkin, Paulina Porizkova make debut as a couple

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are official.

The pair made their red carpet debut on Sunday night at the 2021 Oscars. Porizkova, 56, donned a gold gown while Sorkin, 59, wore a classic black tuxedo.

According to Page Six, the model and award-winning screenwriter started dating a few months ago.

Porizkova was previously married to Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek. They share two sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22, and amicably separated in 2017 before Osasek died in 2019.

Meanwhile, the "Trial of the Chicago 7" director was married to Julia Bingham. They split in 2005 and share a daughter Roxie together.