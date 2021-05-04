Paulina Porizkova says she still cries ‘almost every day’ over Ric Ocasek’s death

Paulina Porizkova isn’t afraid to admit that she’s still mourning the loss of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek.

The Cars frontman passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at age 75. The death came a year after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by an announcement by the supermodel on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage.

"Grieving to me is, unlike heartbreak — which just leaves you completely raw and exposed — grief is almost like a time-release," the 56-year-old told Yahoo! in a video interview she posted on Monday.

"People would speak to me and I couldn't understand them; it really felt like people were speaking a totally different language," she explained. "And this is of course when you have to deal with lawyers and deal with money and accountants and figure out what's supposed to happen and then make decisions about this and that — and I remember thinking, ‘I don't even know what you're saying, so how can you expect me to make any sort of a decision?’"

THE OSCARS SEES AARON SORKIN, PAULINA PORIZKOVA MAKE DEBUT AS A COUPLE

On April 25, Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars. According to Page Six, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star and award-winning screenwriter, 56, started dating a few months ago. But despite appearances, Porizkova made it known that she is still grieving the loss of Ocasek two years after his death.

THE OSCARS SEES AARON SORKIN, PAULINA PORIZKOVA MAKE DEBUT AS A COUPLE

"I know it looks like my life is now perfect; living in a lovely apartment, just featured on the cover of Vogue, attending the Oscars with my man... I’m immensely grateful for all the new and beautiful gifts I’m receiving from life," she said. "And yet, I still cry. Almost every day. And although I desperately want to feel and only focus on the hope and possibilities that are still ahead- sometimes I just can’t."

"Broken hearts don’t mend easily or quickly," she added. "But they do mend."

Porizkova and Ocasek first met while filming the music video for "Drive," a Cars hit. They tied the knot in 1989.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In announcing the separation, Porizkova said that their family is "a well-built car." But she said that "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.