Paulina Porizkova jokes she was a ‘female Oscar’ for boyfriend Aaron Sorkin in 15-year-old gold gown at show

Paulina Porizkova is poking fun at her own outfit.

The former model, 56, appeared at the Oscars on Sunday and turned heads on the red carpet while donning a golden gown.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss the evening, sharing a photo of herself and her boyfriend, screenwriter-director Aaron Sorkin, with whom, she made her red carpet debut at the ceremony.

"Although I have attended the Oscars before (as a fashion correspondent for the TV-Guide channel), this was my first time at the Oscars as an attendee," she began. "I thought - and wasn’t wrong- that this would be the most original ceremony ever."

The star said that the evening’s "intimacy" was "lovely" but revealed that it was "freezing" indoors, though she was glad for the chance to "snuggle close" to Sorkin, 59.

"The dress is a fifteen year old Dolce Gabbana - the only gown in my closet," she shared. "Also, I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar - so in case Aaron didn’t win one- he could still take one home."

Elsewhere in the post, she mentioned that Sorkin "kept [her] warm all night.

It’s a good thing that Porizkova dressed the way she did, as her beau went home empty-handed after all – in fact, his film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" was surprisingly shut out completely despite earning 6 nominations. Sorkin was considered a favorite for the screenplay as well.

Not only is the model’s gown 15-years-old, but it has seen the Oscars red carpet before, as she wore it when she was fulfilling her correspondent duties, according to People magazine.

Sorkin kept his look for the evening simple, wearing a black suit and bowtie.

The producers of the Oscars worked hard to make this year’s telecast "original," as Porizkova put it, but largely drew negative reactions from critics and general audiences alike.