Paulina Porizkova gets candid about anti-aging laser treatment: 'I'm vain and want to be pretty'

Paulina Porizkova got candid with her followers on social media.

The 55-year-old supermodel revealed Thursday in an Instagram post that she underwent a cosmetic procedure and wanted to show off the results.

Porizkova said she had a plasma pen treatment which is a non-invasive procedure that helps keep the skin firmer and wrinkle-free.

The Sports Illustrated magazine cover star admitted she got the treatment done because "I’m vain and want to be pretty."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA RECALLS THE ‘MISTAKES’ SHE MADE AS A YOUNG MODEL

She also reflected on how badly she was bullied by girls in middle and high school, "When I was 14, and terribly bullied in school, I thought it was because I was so ugly... I wanted desperately to fit it [sic]."

Luckily, through modeling, Porizkova said she was able to feel more confident because she was "rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated"

"That taught me an invaluable lesson. I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had," she added.

Porizkova also mused that society's definition of beauty "was set long ago, and it has grown over us like cataracts, clouding our vision to true beauty."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SHARES NUDE PHOTO INSPIRED BY ELIZABETH HURLEY

Back in the summer, Porizkova admitted to feeling unhappy with the way she looks as she ages and how she's trying to get over those feelings.

In an attempt to boost her own confidence, the model shared a fresh-faced, makeup-free selfie taken after a restful evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is what 55 looks like- on a good day... Freshly rolled out of bed. Had a good nights sleep (for a change) after a lovely July 4th weekend," she wrote in the caption. "But also waking up to tragic and sad news of the pandemic - a reminder that that happiness is a butterfly, it’s only a perfect moment in time and like all else, it passes. Disturbing and comforting all at once - nothing good lasts- but nor does anything bad..."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report