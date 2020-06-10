Paulina Porizkova, 55, talks baring her ‘soul’ and ‘occasionally, the rest’ of herself in topless photo post

Paulina Porizkova is using social media as an outlet where she can be her true and authentic self.

The 55-year-old supermodel shared an enlightening caption accompanied by a topless photo from a recent vacation to Costa Rica where the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model enjoyed a girl’s trip.

“My Instagram feed is my home here. I bare my soul and occasionally, the rest of me,” Porizkova wrote alongside the image of herself standing in water with her hands covering her bare chest as she beamed for the camera. “My door is always open, whether I’m home or not. And all of you are welcome in.”

“Some of you walk in because we are friends or acquaintances," she continued. “Some, because you know who I am, and would like to be friends. Some of you are just curious. Some walk in with a certain set of expectations, and when those are not met, insult the host. And then there are those who walk in with the express purpose of breaking something.”

The Czech-born beauty wrote that she welcomes “respectful” discourse and “disagreement,” which can help folks open up to discovering new things.

“But it’s my house. If you don’t like it – leave,” she declared bluntly. “Shouting goodbye always lightens me a little of an unwanted guest. And the rest of you who are here as I am, for the sense of community, information, maybe a laugh or two, please step right in!”

Porizkova appears to have a freer spirit in recent months since celebrating her 55th birthday in April – the first since the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek in September 2019.

“Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica,” she began in the caption of the April 9th golden hour photo of herself among nature donning a flashy gold bikini.

“💕 Humor me, if you will, today,” she requested of her followers. “I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I m a good 55 year old!’”

Last year, Porizkova admitted to New Beauty that so far, she hasn't gotten Botox or fillers but every day when she looks in the mirror she asks herself, "Is today the day?"