Paulina Porizkova shares nude photo inspired by Elizabeth Hurley: 'Sexy has no expiration date'

Paulina Porizkova is hitting back at Elizabeth Hurley's critics.

Last week, Hurley took to Instagram to share a topless photo which received praise from some, and criticism from others -- including Piers Morgan, who called the actress "thirsty and creepy" for the post.

Now, Porizkova, 55, is sticking up for her fellow star.

On Tuesday, the model shared a photo of herself to Instagram posing nude, covering her chest with her arms while cleverly posing behind a bedframe to block anything else from view.

"Put your clothes on. Today, on a serious note, thoughts inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo of @elizabethhurley1," she began in the caption. "When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was."

She explained that in her 40s, she "could walk around practically naked" and receive no criticism, only "a ticket for public indecency," but at 50, she's "reviled" for showing some skin.

"'Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic,'" she said, referencing comments she's heard in the past. "Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity? Because of men."

Porizkova said that "men are biologically programmed to spread their seed, inserting themselves into fertile containers which advertise their viability through youth."

She continued: "What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted? Men who don’t want kids right this second? Unevolved."

The star explained that such a system deems women "insecure" if they "need to be validated by the male gaze," which is something she admitted to herself.

"The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities," the model stated.

She added two hashtags to the post: "#sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite."

The blonde beauty received support in the comments as well.

"Why is 'grandma' seen as an insult these days anyway, instead [of] a title that deserves respect," one follower asked. "Your [sic] great and brave, keep it up."

"You are so fantastic wish I looked the same," wrote another.

A third added: "I love this so much!! You're blazing new trails for the generations behind you. You're the reason I'm not scared of being older. So thank you."