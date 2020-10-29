Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Paul Rudd hands out cookies to New Yorkers waiting in the rain

Rudd appeared to have visited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Paul Rudd is giving New York voters a sweet treat -- cookies -- for waiting in line in the pouring rain. 

"I want to say thank you for coming out and doing your part and voting," Rudd is heard saying in one video shared on Twitter by Fandom

It appears Rudd, 51, visited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK #MakeHistoryHere," the venue's official Twitter account wrote on Thursday, alongside several photos of the "Ant-Man" star with voters.

Hollywood stars have been encouraging their fans to vote: from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom creating their own song to Julia Roberts reposting a revised version of her famous quote to Hugh Grant from the romantic drama "Notting Hill."

Meanwhile, last month, Rudd also conducted a comedic skit aimed at millennials in order to get them to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Rudd visited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The public service announcement (PSA), sponsored by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, used pop culture references and lingo aimed at a younger audience to get the point across.

