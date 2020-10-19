Celebrities' most outrageous tweets about Trump and Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election

With Election Day around the corner, celebrities have been sounding off on social media as they promote their candidate of choice.

In an election year, the stories, scandals and outrageous moments happen fast, and thanks to social media, stars can react with some of their biggest quips and out-there opinions in real-time.

Fox News has rounded up tweets from celebrities that recap some of the biggest events in the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris named Biden’s running mate

For many, the race truly began after Biden made good on his promise to nominate a woman to his ticket. On Aug. 11, the former vice president named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate after she suspended her own campaign several weeks prior.

As soon as the announcement was made, stars flocked to Twitter.

"Thank you for not Tim Kaining this," comedian Larry Wilmore wrote, mocking Hillary Clinton's former running mate in 2016, Sen. Tim Kaine.

"Congratulations @KamalaHarris. I am thrilled for you and relieved and excited for our country. God Bless America! PS I knew it would be you, because @JoeBiden respects those who confront him with dignity. Bravo! To both of you! #leadership #teamworkisdreamwork #BidenHarris2020," actress Sharon Stone wrote.

"Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can't be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst?" comedian Patton Oswalt wrote, taking a jab at Vice President Mike Pence.

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus kept it simple, writing: "@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden I’m thrilled! I have no joke to tweet. Simply thrilled. Let’s do this!"

Democratic National Convention

With each candidate's running mate in place, it was time to move on to the conventions, with the Democrats going first in late August. The mostly virtual event took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, giving celebrities a chance to sound off about the race before it went into full swing.

Mark Hamill kicked things off by comparing Biden's opponent to the dark side of the Force from "Star Wars."

"'Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness.'- Joe Biden," he wrote, quoting the candidate. "November 3rd #VOTE to DEFEAT THE DARK-SIDE #HelpUsJoeBiWan_YoureOurOnlyHope."

"If you are watching this and you can’t decide who to vote for, there is nothing more to say. It’s like deciding between jumping into a calm Ocean or a lava pit filled with mechanical sharks," wrote "Frozen" star Josh Gad.

"The conventions could not matter less. Vote for the f--king devil who’s currently leading us into hell or vote for the human beings. Get involved and help get out the vote," wrote comedian Billy Eichner.

Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention came and went with celebrities having significantly fewer kind words to say about the event.

"I haven't seen so many white people in one place since the Ice Capades," actress Mia Farrow wrote.

"I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness. #RNC," comedian Wanda Sykes quipped.

"They ran Trump's acceptance speech through a plagiarism app, and it turns out most of it was lifted from Vladimir Putin," wrote "Star Trek" actor George Takei.

Trump's Supreme Court pick

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tragically died at 87, leading Trump to announce his nomination for her replacement on the Supreme Court. This caused a point of contention in the race as Democrats argued that an appointment should not be made until after the election and the American people had a chance to make themselves heard. Republicans made a similar claim when it came to then-President Obama's selection to replace the late Antonin Scalia with Merrick Garland.

It didn't take long for celebrities to weigh in on the controversy and Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

"Amy Coney Barrett uses term 'originalist' to impose her radical right wing religious views as if the Founding Fathers (49% of delegates to constitutional convention owned slaves) didn’t know how dangerous religious zealots could be. Something about separation church and state..." former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford wrote.

"Do you think they tried very hard to get Donald to read anything about #AmyConeyBarrett, or did they just say, 'We found a lady Mike Pence' during a commercial break on OANN?" singer Bette Midler wrote.

"Trump APPOINTS FEMALE NEOCON JUDGE WHO PLEDGES BEHIND THE SCENES, 2 KILL ACA & PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS DURING A PANDEMIC,& ROE WADE 2 GO.

SICK CHILDREN WILL SUFFER

BECAUSE MEDICINES TOO EXPENSIVE .NO💰4 DIALYSIS,HEART CANCER, KIDNEY DISEASES, IF PPL DONT GET TREATMENT

THEY DIE," Cher claimed on Twitter.

Trump and Biden debate

On Sept. 29, 2020, Trump and Biden squared off on stage together for the first time for a debate moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace. This gave Americans their first chance to see the duo discuss their views and policies in real-time, resulting in a number of celebrities bashing the event as "the worst thing" they'd ever seen.

"That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special," Mark Hamill said.

"It was the worst thing I have ever experienced and I made out with a duck," Lea Thompson wrote, referencing her part in the 1986 film "Howard the Duck."

Others were far less jocular about the situation.

Mindy Kaling was among the many stars arguing that Trump failed to denounce white supremacy.

"I denounce white supremacy! See that was so easy," she wrote.

"We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire," singer John Legend wrote.

"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones shared a photoshopped image of Donald Trump as a clown, writing "#VOTEVOTEVOTE."

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

The election was given another historic curveball when it was confirmed that the president had tested positive for coronavirus along with First Lady Melania Trump.

Stars were quick to sound off on the delicate situation, with some having more sensitive reactions than others.

"Wishing harm, sickness or death on someone, even a bad person, is petty & small," comedian Paul F. Tompkins wrote. "BUT: it is genuinely & extremely funny that Trump got COVID. It’s objectively funny. He downplayed it & mishandled it & thousands of people died. Now he has it. It’s funny!"

"It’s also pretty funny that Melania has to pretend to have it so it looks like they spend a lot of time together," he added.

Despite running against Trump and Biden, Kanye West shared some kind words of hope.

"There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus," he wrote. "I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19."

"'I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask!' - Trump referring to Biden," TV host Padma Lakshmi added, quoting Trump from the first presidential debate.

"I don’t get how Melania got it - she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married," comedian Whitney Cummings mocked.

Vice presidential debate

The next time American citizens got a chance to see candidates in the race debate was on Oct. 7, when Pence and Harris squared off.

Celebrities lambasted their performances, with a majority commenting on the infamous fly that landed on Pence's head.

Actor Zach Braff mocked Pence for seemingly ducking questions, writing: "Moderator: Is water wet? Pence: Susan, I wanna talk about sand."

"He is literally Vice President of Fantasyland. #VPDebate," writer-producer Shonda Rhimes wrote.

"Pence lies with a smile. He's a disgrace," actress Alyssa Milano wrote. "Part of being a great leader is being an honest person. Kamala Harris is an honest person. She's ready to lead on day one. #Debates2020 #Kamala4VP #VPDebate."

"CUT HIS MIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote actress Debra Messing.

The final presidential debate

Trump and Biden took the debate stage for a final time on Oct. 22 -- and celebrities were surely among those watching.

Some supported Biden while others backed the president.

"Ok - you saw this man lie for 1 hour 30 minutes . Have you had enough of this monster ? Are you done ?" asked actor John Cusack.

"If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home," joked comedian-actor Kumail Nanjiani.

"Housewives" alum Brandi Glanville said: "It's so f--ked that Trump has kids in cages away from parents. I'm going to Canada."

"TRUMP!! Doing great!!! Going great!!" said "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley. "Steady as you go!!! GREAT JOB!!" She later added, "You are on fire on this one Mr. President!! He just Lost.. he’s toast."

"The Biden family is a vacuum cleaner," wrote actor James Woods.

".@JoeBiden is 100000% corrupt. Pass it on..." said singer Joy Villa.

The fina also saw each of the candidates' microphones muted in an effort to curb the interruptions that the first debate became known for.

Election Day is Nov. 3.