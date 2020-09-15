Paul Rudd gives hilarious coronavirus PSA urging millennials to wear masks

Paul Rudd conducted a comedic skit aimed at millennials in order to get them to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The public service announcement (PSA), sponsored by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, used pop culture references and lingo aimed at a younger audience to get the point across.

Rudd, 51, wore a hoodie and sweatpants and accessorized with a pair of headphones around his neck and a hat tipped to the side. He also carried a skateboard.

TOM HANKS ACCUSED OF GETTING SPECIAL TREATMENT AFTER RETURNING TO AUSTRALIA AMID CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The “Ant Man” star introduced himself as an “actor and certified young person.”

"Fam, let's real talk. Masks, they're totally beast," Rudd began.

He then revealed he was on an iPhone recently chatting with his “homie” Gov. Cuomo. "And he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because — get this — apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” the actor said.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"So Cuomz asked me and he's like, 'Paul, you gotta help. What are you, like 26?' And I didn't correct him," Rudd said.

The “Clueless” actor continued: "We want to go to bars, we want to drink, hook up, do our TikToks. I get it. I'm not gonna preach at you like some celebrity. Ugh. This is a convo, where I talk, you shut up. Wear your mask."

Rudd then did a mock TikTok video. “Want a challenge?” he said in regards to viral dance challenges on the app. “How about a stop the pandemic challenge? What about that? What about the save grandma challenge.”

He then got serious and exclaimed, “Just wear a mask. It's simple, please. It's not hard. People are dying! Hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and it's preventable.”

"I shouldn't have to make it fun. It's science!" the actor said of the comedic PSA.

CHRIS EVANS SAYS VIDEO OF PAUL RUDD DANCING TO 'GREASE' TUNE IS 'EMBARRASSING'

Rudd ended the video by saying, “We gotta yeet this virus, aight.” In slang, yeet means to throw something away at a high speed.

Cuomo has featured several high-profile celebrities in coronavirus-related PSAs, including Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” the New York governor said in a statement to USA Today. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”