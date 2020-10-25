Gigi Hadid encourages fans to vote while showing off her post-baby body: 'I’m proud of you'

Gigi Hadid has a message for her fans.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election -- as well as to put her post-baby body on full display.

In the post, Hadid shared a few photos of herself donning a black shirt reading "vote," tucked into yellow high-waisted pants, making her slim figure visible.

Also included were a few screenshots of maps of the US featuring early voting dates for several states.

Finally, a photo of text asked fans to "vote as if your skin is not white, your parents need medical care, your spouse is an immigrant," and more, bringing attention to recent national disasters, gender and sexuality relations and public health.

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," wrote the star in the caption, referencing her 1-month old daughter that she shares with singer Zayn Malik.

"YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF," she continued. "IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU."

The star concluded: "Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below."

Hadid and Malik, 27, welcomed their daughter just last month, confirming the news in separate social media posts.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," the supermodel captioned a black-and-white photo of their daughter's hand wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.

Malik also expressed his joy with an announcement featuring a similar photo of his hand intertwined with his little one's.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik's post on Instagram and Twitter begins.

He added: "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

