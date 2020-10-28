Julia Roberts celebrates 53rd birthday by quoting 'Notting Hill' and encouraging fans to vote

Julia Roberts is using her birthday and one of her most iconic movies to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election.

For the Oscar-winner's 53rd birthday on Wednesday, Roberts posted a photo of herself wearing an "I am a voter" t-shirt alongside the caption, "I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too!"

The day before she reposted a revised version of her famous quote to Hugh Grant from the romantic drama "Notting Hill."

"I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote," read the poster. "VOTE❤️ 1 week to go!!" wrote Roberts.

All throughout October, Roberts has been using her platform (which boasts over 9 million followers) to get people engaged in the election.

Last week, the “Pretty Woman” star donned a powerful energy suit that certainly pushed the message.

The all-black bell-bottom suit had one word sprawled on it, “VOTE,” and Robert with a hand on her hip, struck a strong pose as she stared off into the distance – her ginger curls hanging effortlessly.

“💙 VOTE❤️ 15 Days to Go! #weareinthistogether #earlyvoting #challengeaccepted @ritawilson 💓” Roberts captioned the post.

Roberts previously told People Magazine in 2017 that she openly discussed politics with her kids: Henry, 13, and 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

“Our country is not at its best right now, and that can be very discouraging and frustrating,” she said. “You have to not give up hope. This is the time you have to rise as a community and as a household and as a country and try to make voices be heard. And that’s what I have to instill in my children, who are certainly old enough to be aware of politics and things going on in the world.”

Roberts added, “It’s very important for my husband and me to be honest with them and help them feel like they still have a voice for the things that they believe in.”

The entertainer has yet to publicly endorse a 2020 candidate but previously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and attended a fundraiser for Barack Obama in 2012.

She told Harper's Bazaar in 2018, "When Donald Trump was elected, my daughter, Hazel, came down and the TV was on, and it said on the crawl at the bottom, ‘Trump wins,’ and she kind of gasped because of course we all had this collective hope that something else was going to happen. And what I saw in that exact moment was the complete need for me as a parent to find a way to make her feel that she could still have a voice."

Roberts recalled, "That’s why we went to the first Women’s March in Washington — I wanted her to feel like she still had a place in the world, that she could still believe in what she believed in, even though someone else was now president. It was very powerful for me to have her in a way be my leader into this space of marching and participating in being a citizen of this country."

