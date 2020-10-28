Expand / Collapse search
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom create song encouraging fans to vote in person

Perry previously endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket

By Nate Day | Fox News
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a message for American voters.

The duo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a song they made up that encourages their followers to vote in person rather than mailing in their ballots, as votes sent in by mail may not make it to their destination in time for Tuesday's Election Day.

"Rise and shine and get to the polls now," sang Perry, 36.

"Vote in person, not with a mail-in ballot," added the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made up a song encouraging fans to vote in-person. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Now's the time to vote in person, person, people of the United States," finished Perry.

She then offered "a friendly reminder" to "head to the polls" and vote.

Bloom, a Briton, explained that he cannot vote, but asked fans to do so for his daughter, Daisy, whom he shares with Perry.

"Mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS!" the post was captioned.

Katy Perry has voiced support for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Getty Images)

Perry previously spoke out in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket. Kamala Harris was named as Joe Biden's pick for vice president.

The singer shared several photos of herself and Harris on Instagram, praising the California Democrat for her work.

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know @kamalaharris over the years and @joebiden choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making: Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now," Perry wrote in the caption. "She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better. Less than 3 months until Election Day. LET’S DO THIS YA’LL."

