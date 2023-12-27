‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun dead at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead. He was 48.

Authorities confirmed that Lee was discovered dead in a car in Seoul, Wednesday, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use, according to The Associated Press.

After police received reports that the actor had been missing, they were on the hunt for Lee.

Police and emergency officers initially found Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in a car parked on a street in northern Seoul. Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul’s Seongbuk police station.

Although authorities did not confirm if the death was a suicide, South Korean media outlets, including Yonhap News Agency, said that Lee’s family reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note, early Wednesday.

Ahead of his death, the "Parasite" actor was involved in a police probe, as he allegedly used illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess.

Lee insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was taking, according to Yonhap.

He filed a suit against two people, including the hostess, and they alleged blackmailed him, according to the media outlet.

When Lee was first summoned for questioning at a police station in Incheon, a city near Seoul, in late October, he bowed deeply several times and apologized to his fans and family.

"I feel sorry to my family members who are enduring too difficult pains at this moment. I again sincerely apologize to everyone," he said.

Incheon police said Wednesday they would end their investigation of Lee's drug use allegations but would continue to investigate the two people Lee had sued.

Lee starred in "Parasite," portraying the head of a wealthy family. In 2020, "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The film from South Korea won a total of four Oscars and made history as the first non-English language film to take home the night's highest honor.

The movie, on its surface, is a dark comic thriller about family, class and capitalism.

The film’s cast, including Lee, additionally won a Screen Actors Guild award for the Best Motion Picture Ensemble Cast in 2020. He was nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller "Dr. Brain" in 2022.

Before "Parasite," Lee had been a longtime popular actor in South Korea. He rose to stardom for his role in a hit TV drama series, "Coffee Prince," and gained mainstream popularity with a series of hit TV dramas such as "Behind The White Tower," "Pasta" and "My Mister."

Lee is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and two sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.