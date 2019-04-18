Kristin Cavallari says her storyline 'wasn't real' on 'The Hills'

Kristin Cavallari is spilling the reali-tea.

The former MTV star revealed during an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" that many of her storylines on "The Hills" were completely made up.

Cavallari confessed the truth after a fan called in to ask about "Hills" star Whitney Port's revelation that the controversial Paris work trip featured during Season One was actually fake.

"I can tell you, most of my stuff wasn't real," she said. "So I'm going to take that road and say maybe it's true."

"I'm just happy that more people are finally coming out saying that stuff isn't real, because for the longest time it was only me," she added.

While Cavallari passed on the opportunity to partake in MTV's upcoming reboot of the show, called "The Hills: New Beginnings," Port joined the cast along with others from the original cast such as Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Audrina Patridge.

Leading lady Lauren Conrad isn't appearing in it but former "The O.C." actress Mischa Barton was cast and Cavallari is looking forward to watching her. "I'm curious, like everyone else, to see it," she said. "I can't wait."