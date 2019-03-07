Heidi Montag thinks diversity means different hair color

Heidi Montag seemed to be a little confused during an interview this week.

"The Hills" star, 32, was speaking about the rebooted MTV reality series when she misinterpreted a question and gave a bizarre but hilarious response.

She was asked during a video interview with Vogue to give her opinion about the lack of diversity on the show, to which she said, “We don’t all look the same.”

“I mean Audrina [Patridge] has darker hair. I feel like Mischa [Barton] has darker hair," she continued.

“But yeah, we’re California girls and it’s a group of friends, and that just happens to be the group that came together. But you know, that’s just the way the show was. I have other, very diverse friends that are not featured on the show," she added.

The clip has now gone viral on social media with many users reacting to the video.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” will premiere in summer 2019 and also features Montag's husband Spencer Pratt, sister-in-law Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, and Brody Jenner, Justin 'Bobby' Brescia and Jason Wahler.

Not returning is "The Hills" original lead, Lauren Conrad.