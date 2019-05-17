Pamela Anderson defends Ariel Winter against body-shamers while attacking Trump

Pamela Anderson has Ariel Winter's back.

The former "Baywatch" star stood behind the "Modern Family" actress after Winter was on the receiving end of online trolls who attacked her recent weight loss.

"Stay strong @ArielWinter1...This social media world is a playground for shamers. It takes no thought or time to hurt people….it goes as far as the President of the United States. He’s definitely set a horrible example of self-restraint," Anderson tweeted Thursday.

ARIEL WINTER FLAUNTS CURVES AFTER ADDRESSING PLASTIC SURGERY QUESTION

"While we all read our comments and are happy when we receive praise and devastated when someone is mean. And we want to defend ourselves. It’s a waste of energy to engage," she added. "Unfortunately when you are in the public eye you are going to have people judge your every move…I prefer not to look."

She concluded, “Beauty is on the inside. And the only thing that is not beautiful is to be caddy [sic], rude, jealous, knee jerk or bully someone.”

Winter, 21, recently opened up about her drastic weight loss and said her slimmer appearance was due to a change in her antidepressant medication. But when she shared a photo on Instagram to announce the airing of the final episode of "Modern Family's" 10th season, at least one person took the post as an opportunity to body-shame the actress.

ARIEL WINTER SAYS 'MODERN FAMILY' DEATH WILL BE A 'CHARACTER THAT WE'LL ALL BE SAD TO SEE GO'

“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” the critic asked.

“Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheekbone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth,” the same person reportedly added, per Yahoo Entertainment.

‘MODERN FAMILY' STAR ARIEL WINTER POSES IN JUST A TOWEL ON INSTAGRAM, STUNNING FANS: 'SO OBSESSED!'

Winter fired back, “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down.”

“I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”