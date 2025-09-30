Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson ditches iconic blonde hair for dramatic new look

'Baywatch' star debuts copper-red transformation for upcoming film role

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Pamela Anderson, the "Baywatch" star known for her sun-kissed blonde locks, has unveiled a bold new look.

Anderson, 58, turned heads during Paris Fashion Week, as she smiled and waved while attending a Tom Ford fashion show. She showed off her freshly dyed copper-red hair, marking a dramatic departure from her signature style. 

She wore a chic, strapless black dress with a bow detail at the neckline, paired with a matching black blazer draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses. Her new copper-red hair was styled in a slicked-back look. 

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS WOMEN AREN’T ‘JUST THE WILD ANIMAL BETWEEN THE SHEETS’ AS SHE FIGHTS SEX SYMBOL STATUS

Pamela Anderson waves while wearing a strapless black dress with a bow detail and blazer at a fashion show in Paris.

Pamela Anderson's new look is for an upcoming film role. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson with red hair and a black dress at Paris Fashion Week.

Pamela Anderson seen arriving at an event for Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2025. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Anderson also stunned in new photos for Vogue, flaunting her new look as she wore a silky ivory gown that draped over her figure. 

According to a source close to Anderson via Vogue, the striking red hair isn’t just a fashion pivot — it’s inspired by legendary Swedish film stars Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Andersson.  

The source said Anderson brought those cinematic references straight to celebrity hairstylist John Nollet in Paris, who executed the fiery transformation. He shared Anderson’s inspiration on his Instagram Story.

Pamela Anderson poses on the red carpet in a purple dress at the UK premiere of The Naked Gun.

The "Baywatch" icon previously maintained her blonde look for decades. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Anderson’s bold new look is also tied to her next role. She is set to star opposite Steve Coogan in "Love Is Not the Answer," the directorial debut from Michael Cera.

Pamela Anderson at a fashion event

Pamela Anderson has mostly ditched her glam altogether, often going makeup-free to events. (Getty Images)

The transformation comes as Anderson continues to redefine herself beyond the "wild animal between the sheets" label often imposed on her in Hollywood. 

She previously reflected in a podcast appearance on the pervasive sex symbol status that has long followed her, and said, "Women aren’t just wild animals between the sheets." 

'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson aimed to shed Playboy image by leaving Hollywood

Pamela Ander previously said that "beauty's subjective." (Getty Images)

Anderson has mostly ditched her glam altogether. The "Naked Gun" actress has made waves by going makeup-free at major Hollywood events.

"Beauty’s subjective and we don’t have to look like the covers of magazines," Anderson said on the "How to Fail" podcast. "We don’t have to do the industry standard."

Her decision to show up bare-faced hasn’t exactly been met with applause from everyone.

A photo of Pamela Anderson from "Baywatch"

Anderson rose to fame as lifeguard C.J. Parker on the hit show "Baywatch." (Eddie Sanderson/Getty Images)

"Everyone was horrified when I decided I didn’t need a glam team for certain events," she admitted. "You know, I’d rather go look at architecture at a museum when I was in Paris. I thought, ‘Who’s looking at me?’ … Is anyone really going to fall over backwards if I’m not wearing makeup?"

She continued on the pressure women face in the spotlight, saying, "Why am I sitting in a makeup chair for three hours when I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room?"

Anderson rose to fame as lifeguard C.J. Parker on the hit show "Baywatch."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.

