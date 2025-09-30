Pamela Anderson ditches iconic blonde hair for dramatic new look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pamela Anderson, the "Baywatch" star known for her sun-kissed blonde locks, has unveiled a bold new look.

Anderson, 58, turned heads during Paris Fashion Week, as she smiled and waved while attending a Tom Ford fashion show. She showed off her freshly dyed copper-red hair, marking a dramatic departure from her signature style.

She wore a chic, strapless black dress with a bow detail at the neckline, paired with a matching black blazer draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses. Her new copper-red hair was styled in a slicked-back look.

Anderson also stunned in new photos for Vogue, flaunting her new look as she wore a silky ivory gown that draped over her figure.

According to a source close to Anderson via Vogue, the striking red hair isn’t just a fashion pivot — it’s inspired by legendary Swedish film stars Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Andersson.

The source said Anderson brought those cinematic references straight to celebrity hairstylist John Nollet in Paris, who executed the fiery transformation. He shared Anderson’s inspiration on his Instagram Story.

Anderson’s bold new look is also tied to her next role. She is set to star opposite Steve Coogan in "Love Is Not the Answer," the directorial debut from Michael Cera.

The transformation comes as Anderson continues to redefine herself beyond the "wild animal between the sheets" label often imposed on her in Hollywood.

She previously reflected in a podcast appearance on the pervasive sex symbol status that has long followed her, and said, "Women aren’t just wild animals between the sheets."

Anderson has mostly ditched her glam altogether. The "Naked Gun" actress has made waves by going makeup-free at major Hollywood events.

"Beauty’s subjective and we don’t have to look like the covers of magazines," Anderson said on the "How to Fail" podcast. "We don’t have to do the industry standard."

Her decision to show up bare-faced hasn’t exactly been met with applause from everyone.

"Everyone was horrified when I decided I didn’t need a glam team for certain events," she admitted. "You know, I’d rather go look at architecture at a museum when I was in Paris. I thought, ‘Who’s looking at me?’ … Is anyone really going to fall over backwards if I’m not wearing makeup?"

She continued on the pressure women face in the spotlight, saying, "Why am I sitting in a makeup chair for three hours when I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room?"

Anderson rose to fame as lifeguard C.J. Parker on the hit show "Baywatch."