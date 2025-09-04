Kate Middleton sends strong message with new blonde hairstyle, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton's new look is turning heads.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales and Prince William paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London. Kate, who wore a crisp white button-down under a fitted tweed blazer, was sporting a much blonder hairstyle — a move that sends a bold message, according to a royal expert.

"I love that Kate's new look isn’t a ‘full send’ into platinum blonde territory; it’s more of a ‘bronde’ moment. It's a soft transition that keeps her rooted in her brunette base (which the public knows so well) while testing out lighter tones," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "That subtlety is part of the message: she’s evolving her look without abandoning the image of stability and tradition people associate with her."

"Going blonder can still be read as a nod to contemporary trends, but because Kate hasn’t gone all the way, the look still balances with royal tradition," Matta continued. "Kate has been embracing less fussy silhouettes, more relaxed tailoring, and now, a lighter, fuller hairstyle. These choices read as confidence-building and restorative, almost therapeutic."

Matta said the transformation almost feels like "a conscious investment in herself, reclaiming visibility after illness and presenting strength."

"Royals have long used their wardrobes and appearances as a kind of visual language, and hair is no exception. By going lighter, Kate signals freshness and renewal without the shock value of a drastic transformation," said Matta. "It’s a way of saying she's back on the scene for fall, but she's adapting to a new normal. This was the perfect moment to debut this new look! The children's school year is starting, the summer break is behind them, and it’s a natural point to re-engage the public. A noticeable hair refresh not only gives her a personal boost after a tough year, it also makes people tune back in."

In 2024, Kate appeared to shift her hair to warmer honey-colored tones, and by April of this year – timed with her and William’s 14th wedding anniversary – she debuted an even lighter shade during a royal trip to the Isle of Mull.

At Wimbledon in July, her golden highlights seemed brighter still.

British psychologist Carolyn Mair, Ph.D., told Fox News Digital that Kate may want to feel "brighter and more energetic" and said hair is a part of our identity.

"Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity," Mair said.

"Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life," the psychologist added.

In March 2024, the princess revealed in a video statement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

By September, she announced she was cancer-free, describing the nine-month ordeal as "incredibly tough" for her family, but said that it left her with "a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

When it comes to bold hair changes, Kate appears to be taking a page from the late Princess Diana’s playbook.

In 1990, during a photoshoot with Vogue, hairstylist Sam McKnight asked Diana how she would like her hair styled.

According to The Daily Mail, she replied, "What would you do if I gave you free rein?"

After McKnight suggested cutting it short into a modern crop, Princess Diana said, "Let’s do it."