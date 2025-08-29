Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance is 'genuine' despite publicity stunt allegations: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance is real, according to a new report, contradicting earlier claims that it was just a publicity stunt to promote their movie "The Naked Gun."

The 58-year-old actress and the 72-year-old actor made headlines with their flirty exchanges and public displays of affection throughout "The Naked Gun" press tour, which kicked off in July. However, some outlets have reported that the pair's apparent romantic connection was a calculated strategy to drum up interest in the action-comedy and drive ticket sales.

"Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity," an insider told People.

"Their relationship isn’t just for show," another source told the outlet. "They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this."

In a report published by TMZ on Friday, sources alleged that Anderson and Neeson's PR teams, along with the movie's studio, Paramount Pictures, orchestrated the duo's alleged fake relationship while "The Naked Gun" was in production. TMZ reported that Anderson and Neeson had not seen each other from the time that filming wrapped in July 2024 until the press tour began.

In addition, the outlet reported that Anderson and Neeson never had a one-on-one date and their dinners together were strictly business with personal assistants present. While speaking with People, a source slammed the allegation as "ridiculous."

On Friday, an insider told Page Six that Anderson and Neeson shared a friendship, but it did not blossom into romance.

"There was instant chemistry but it never developed into an intimate relationship," the source said.

Sources told Page Six that close friends of Anderson and Neeson "were rooting for them." However, the outlet claimed that their relationship "never came to be anything more," though their friendship is "genuine."

"They will always be friends and have a connection," the insiders said.

During the press tour ahead of the release of "The Naked Gun" on Aug. 1, Anderson and Neeson appeared especially fond of each other.

During a joint appearance on "Today" in July, Anderson and Neeson were seen with their arms around each other in what appeared to be a passionate embrace. The two shared a kiss before turning to the camera and looking surprised.

However, Anderson and Neeson, who have never publicly addressed the romance rumors, playfully deflected when host Craig Melvin asked if they were dating in real life.

The pair did acknowledge that there was something real between them — at least on-screen.

"I had never met Pamela before," Neeson explained. "We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors."

The former Playboy model agreed, nodding.

Neeson went on to hint that whatever was happening between them wasn't being forced. "It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."

At the time, a source close to the film told People that the sparks weren't just for the cameras.

"It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other," the insider claimed, adding that Neeson and Anderson are "enjoying each other’s company."

The co-stars made it a family affair at the film's premiere in New York on July 28 as they posed on the red carpet with their children. Anderson was accompanied by her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while Neeson was joined by Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, his children with his late wife Natasha Richardson.

"The Naked Gun" is a legacy sequel to the original "Naked Gun" trilogy starring Leslie Nielson as Lt. Frank Drebin. In the new movie, Neeson played Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Nielson's character, while Anderson portrayed his love interest, crime novelist Beth Davenport.