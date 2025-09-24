'Baywatch' star Carmen Electra stuns in black corset and fishnets while marking end of an era

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carmen Electra shared sultry snaps of herself rocking a corset top and black fishnet tights as she prepares to make a big change in her life.

Electra, 53, revealed she's parting ways with her famous red couch since she's moving into a new home. The "Baywatch" star posed in a tight black corset top, blue jean shorts, fishnet tights and knee-high boots. The actress, who has previously posed for Playboy, hit a number of sensual poses on the couch.

"Say goodbye to the red couch! It's time for me to move into a new house, so I'm letting it go. Red is more than a color," she wrote alongside a video shared on Instagram. "It's motion, emotion, memory.

"This couch has carried laughter, late nights and more than a few unforgettable moments," Electra added. "I'm sure some of you were part of those memories."

Electra previously revealed she didn’t have a place to call home before reaching worldwide fame.

"I was homeless in LA. I’m not from a rich family or anything like that," she recently shared during '90s Con, according to People magazine.

"I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or LA. So, there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So, that’s the beginning."

Although Electra became a 1990s sex symbol , she admitted she was "very shy" at the start of her career.

"I would not want to go into auditions. I’d leave and say everyone’s so pretty. I can’t do this. I can’t memorize anything," Electra added.

"I felt like trying things and meeting some good people on the way that helped me."

Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick, grew up in Cincinnati and trained professionally as a dancer with hopes of touring as a "backup dancer for Janet Jackson." She was originally discovered by Prince, who suggested she change her name.

Electra went on to star in dozens of film and television roles, including the "Scary Movie" film franchise, "Starsky & Hutch" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." Her most recognizable role was arguably Lani McKenzie on "Baywatch."

"Baywatch" ended its 11-season run 25 years ago, but the show is making a comeback. The series will return to television on FOX with a new cast, and, of course, the iconic red swimsuit, according to a press release.

"'Baywatch' has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle's portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in FOX to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories," Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, Fremantle, said in the release. "Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.