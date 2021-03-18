2021 Oscar nominees won’t have the option to participate remotely, casual dress is discouraged: producers

The 2021 Oscars will be held in person without an option for attendees to participate via video chat.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to honor the best films of the year on April 25 and recently sent a letter to this year's nominees announcing that they will not be allowed to participate remotely.

Only the nominees, their guests and the show's presenters will be present at Los Angeles' Union Station, the letter, obtained by Fox News, said.

"We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts," reads the note.

It was sent by producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacy Sher.

The trio explained that there would be on-site coronavirus precautions and testing with different protocols in place for attendees currently in Los Angeles and those that will be traveling in.

Additional elements of the show will be taped live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Additionally, each nominee was asked to consent to an interview discussing their journey to award season.

"We want to highlight the connections between all of us who work in the movies and show that the process is uniquely intimate, collaborative and fun," reads the letter.

As for the dress code? Casual wear -- which has frequently been seen in remote shows like Jason Sudeikis wearing a sweatshirt for the Golden Globes -- is discouraged.

Instead, the letter advises attendees to wear an outfit that's "a fusion of inspirational and aspirational."

Additionally, it was suggested that winners "read the room" and "tell a story," as well as thank people by name rather than their title when it comes to their acceptance speeches.

"The good news is you should be pretty relaxed by show time because you will have been at a pre-show gathering in the Union Station courtyard for the previous ninety minutes with your fellow nominees and their guests," the note added.

The announcement follows the Golden Globes, which were marred by technical difficulties that included interruptions of major winners Daniel Kaluuya and Catherine O'Hara's acceptance speeches.