Oscar 2021 nominations announced

The 2021 Oscar nominations have finally arrived.

David Fincher’s "Mank" has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated.

On Monday morning, married couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced the nominees from London.

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas And The Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound Of Metal"

"The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Lead Actress

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Lead Actor

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Best Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Shaka King and Will Berson

"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal," Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

"Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

"The Father," Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers

"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, "Emma"

Ann Roth, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Trish Summerville, "Mank"

Bina Daigeler, "Mulan"

Massimo Cantini Parrini, "Pinocchio"

Best Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Best International Film

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" Bosnia and Herzegovina

"Another Round," Denmark

"Better Days," Hong Kong

"Collective," Romania

"The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia

Best Original Song

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard

"Mank," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Minari," Emile Mosseri

"News of the World," James Newton Howard

"Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Animated Feature

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Sound

"Greyhound," Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

"Mank," Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

"News of the World," John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

"Soul," Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

"Sound of Metal," Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Animated Short Film

"Burrow" (Disney Plus/Pixar)

"Genius Loci" (Kazak Productions)

"If Anything Happens I Love You" (Netflix)

"Opera" (Beasts and Natives Alike)

"Yes-People" (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Best Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Sean Bobbitt

"Mank," Erik Messerschmidt

"News of the World," Dariusz Wolski

"Nomadland," Joshua James Richards

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Colette" (Time Travel Unlimited)

"A Concerto Is a Conversation" (Breakwater Studios)

"Do Not Split" (Field of Vision)

"Hunger Ward" (MTV Documentary Films)

"A Love Song for Latasha" (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

"The Father," Yorgos Lamprinos

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"Promising Young Woman," Frédéric Thoraval

"Sound of Metal," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Alan Baumgarten

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma," Marese Langan

"Hillbilly Elegy," Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

"Mank," Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

"Pinocchio," Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Production Design

"The Father," Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

"Mank," Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

"News of the World," David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

"Tenet," Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky," Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

"Mulan," Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

"The One and Only Ivan," Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

"Tenet," Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

ABC will telecast the Oscars on Sunday, April 25 after delaying the annual ceremony two months because of the pandemic.

Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — have yet to announce any details of the show but Deadline Hollywood recently reported they’re eyeing moving the telecast from the Dolby Theatre to Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.