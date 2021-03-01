Twitter thinks Jason Sudeikis was high after his Golden Globes win

Actor Jason Sudeikis was stunned when his name was called as the winner of his category at the 78th Golden Globe awards.

So much so, Twitter thought the comedian might have been high as he stumbled through his acceptance speech in a tie-dye hoodie.

Sudeikis took home the trophy for best actor in a TV series -- comedy or musical for his role as Ted Lasso in the AppleTV+ hit series "Ted Lasso."

He said "that’s nuts!" three times and then quoted one of his son's favorite books. "I reject the premise of being the best actor," Sudeikis reasoned because you're only as good as who you're acting with.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

"Jason Sudeikis' edibles hit just at the right time," said one person.

"A super high jason sudeikis saying 'who is the person you're with?' just shook me to my core," agreed another.

SEAN PENN'S HAIR AT GOLDEN GLOBES TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"When I tell you, jason sudeikis has the ability to make anyone feel represented. from ted lasso to being high and stoned in a hoodie, he makes me feel seen, understood, heard," joked a user.

The 45-year-old is currently in the UK filming the show's second season so the 5-hour time difference could have also made him bleary-eyed.

"Jason Sudeikis in a tie dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe," joked someone else.

A few Twitter users also commented on Sudeikis' high-profile split from his fiancee Olivia Wilde, 36, who is now dating singer Harry Styles.

"God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the 'my ex is dating Harry Styles' aesthetic," said someone else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jason Sudeikis looks extremely divorced right now," commented another.

"Ted Lasso" was also nominated for best comedy series but lost to "Schitt's Creek." The series follows a college football coach who is hired to manage a professional British soccer team.