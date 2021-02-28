Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes' technical glitches spark stars, viewers to react: 'Can you hear me now?'

Viewers couldn't hear Daniel Kaluuya's Golden Globe acceptance speech

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
As the Golden Globes went virtual this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, viewers couldn't help but notice the glaring technical issues.

During the first award of the evening, viewers couldn't hear Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech after he won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. He earned the honor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

After seconds of dead air, the cameras going back to presenter Laura Dern, the issues were eventually worked out and the cameras returned to Kaluuya, 32.

"Can you hear me now?" he joked before delving into his acceptance speech.

The show appeared to continue to have tech issues, as noted by viewers at home.

"Don’t you think #GoldenGlobes should have better sound? The tech is so off! Making it hard to watch!" Patti Stanger, star of "Millionaire Matchmaker," wrote.

"the golden globes needs to fire their entire tech team," wrote one Twitter user.

Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on separate coasts.

Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on separate coasts. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Here for the tech messes lol #GoldenGlobes," said another.

"ok u would think the tech for the golden globes wouldn’t suck this much idk," said one person.

However, there were others who noted that the award show "can't be perfect."

Viewers couldn't hear Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech after he won the first award of the evening. 

Viewers couldn't hear Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech after he won the first award of the evening.  (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"People. They’re trying," explained one social media user. "We’re in a pandemic. It can’t be perfect. In fact, it shows they’re human. Get over the tech issues and awkwardness. #GoldenGlobes."

