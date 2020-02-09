Molly Sims' Oscars dress steals the show with stunning red carpet look

Molly Sims might have locked down her honor for best-dressed at the 2020 Oscars.

The model-actress arrived at Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony on Sunday donning a regal Zuhair Murad Couture gown complete with a matching metallic top featuring sequin accents. Sims paired her look with nude Louboutin pumps, a Judith Lieber clutch and a Chopard ring – her signature blonde locks bouncing as she posed for photographers.

Sims, 46, isn’t a stranger to turning heads with her striking looks whether she’s sporting her toned figure in a bikini or rocking a ballroom gown.

On Saturday, the mother of three took to Instagram to share her Oscar red carpet looks throughout the years before she walked the red carpet on Sunday.

“2019-2013 Oscars throwbacks (pregnant & all) ⭐️ Excited for what we have in store for tomorrow,” she captioned the lavish lookback.

Her stunning bikini body is courtesy of her trainer, Laura Keller.

"This woman has changed my body and I couldn't thank her any more," the actress shared on her website. "I'm a firm believer in getting in a power workout even if its for 30 minutes over a one-hour workout. As long as you give it your all, you're going to see results."

As for her eating habits, Sims previously had said, "I don't have a specific diet and no I do not calorie count. I eat when I'm hungry."

Sims married movie producer Scott Stuber in 2011. The couple share sons Brooks, 7, Grey, 3, and daughter Scarlett, 4.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.