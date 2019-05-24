Molly Sims celebrates her 46th birthday in skimpy $2G bikini

Molly Sims is an actress, model, and mother-of-three and this weekend she's turning another year older.

The stunner is celebrating her 46th birthday on Saturday with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Ready for my birthday weekend," the "Vegas" actress captioned a recent photo while also showing off her toned abs and long hair.

Sims donned a Zimmerman pink ruffled bikini and held a drink in her hand. The star is definitely treating herself since the swimsuit costs over $2,700.

"I love my birthday," she added. "I get to be with my kiddos for one more year."

Just a few days before, Sims shared one of her many workout videos

"Posting my first #workoutwednesday series! This is something a lot of you have been asking me to do & my first time posting sooo bear with me," she wrote. Her tough exercises include lunges, planks, squats, and mountain climbers.

To maintain her svelte figure, Sims told Shape magazine, "I have to work out 60 to 90 minutes at least five days a week and stick to a high- fiber, low-calorie eating plan."

"This does not come naturally," she added and to incentivize herself to maintain the rigorous exercise schedule she treats herself. "I give myself something I really want, like a new handbag or a piece of jewelry I’m coveting."

Sims is married to movie producer Scott Stuber. The couple shares three kids together: Brooks, 6, Scarlett, 4, and Grey, 2.