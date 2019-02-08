Molly Sims, 45, unveils incredibly toned figure in an animal print bikini

At age 45, Molly Sims is still sizzling.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who first appeared in the magazine 19 years ago, took to Instagram Friday in a skimpy animal print bikini that she called “today’s uniform.” Sims, a mother of three, proudly flaunted her incredibly fit physique while enjoying a sun-soaked getaway at Mexico's Riviera Maya.

The blonde bombshell previously opened up about how she’s maintained her swimsuit-ready bod over the years. In 2018, Sims credited one healthy, high-fat food for helping her stay in shape.

“I would have never eaten an avocado 10 years ago if you paid me,” Sims told Health magazine at the time. “Like, are you joking? But now, instead of binging [and] not eating all day, eat it and then you won’t binge.”

“I do think you have to have carbs,” she continued. “You can’t live. You can’t eat only [saturated] fat because then it’s gonna corrode your arteries. So I think it’s a really big balance, and just trying the best to be healthy, but also happy.”

In addition to hitting the gym four times a week and drinking plenty of water, Sims also told the publication she eats plenty of proteins and does a meatless Monday each week.

“I commit,” said Sims about her workout routine. “It doesn’t have to be an hour! Just a little bit.”

Sims, who once wore a $30 million diamond bikini for the 2006 issue of Sports Illustrated, told Fox News in 2017 that she has happily embraced domestic bliss by being a hands-on parent. Still, she admitted it can be a struggle at times. It’s the reason why she chose to share the ups and downs of becoming a parent on her YouTube channel.

“I think it’s who I am,” she said. “And I also want to be real with them. I don’t want to sit around and say, ‘Oh, I eat McDonald's and eat M&Ms all day long.' Nor do I want to be like, ‘I’m perfect.’ I think we all struggle. And I think in the world of the perfect Instagram or Facebook post, it’s just not real.

"I mean, yes, we try to make it look amazing, but I think it’s really important, to be honest, and to know that I’m going through something you might be going through… I've never had a baby before. I’ve never been married before. I’ve never been in this situation where my son fell and hit his head. So I think in that way, it’s so important, to be honest.”

Motherhood may not be all glitz and glamour like her early years as a sought-after cover girl, but Sims wouldn’t have it any other way. And these days, she’s focused on sharing her Southern values with her family, though she is living in Los Angeles.

“I’m really Southern,” said Sims. “I grew up in Kentucky, a place called Murray… [My mom and dad] raised me with really good morals. Mr. and Mrs. and thank yous. Respecting your elders. You know, the South gets a hard knock every now and then because you know, we have a little bit of an accent [and] sometimes people think we’re not as smart as we are.

"But the South is really good. And you have some really loyal people and I love that I’m from there. I try my best to instill a little bit of my Southern values in my LA kids, which I think is really important. But it’s a nice place to grow up. And there are really great people in the South.”

As for Sims’ Kentucky drawl, that disappeared when she took on the role of James Caan’s daughter Delinda Deline in the hit TV NBC series “Las Vegas,” which aired from 2003 until 2008.

“I was not allowed to have an accent,” revealed Sims. “I worked very hard. So I would never call my mom the day I was filming because she’d be like, ‘Hey girl, how you doing!’ Yeah, I wasn’t allowed. So then you kind of just get used to it and it sort of goes away. But, I drink sometimes so the Southern drawl will come out.”