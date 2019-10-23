Expand / Collapse search
Molly Sims stuns in tiny animal-print bikini on Mexican getaway

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Molly Sims isn't letting the chilly fall weather get to her.

The model, 46, showed off her amazing bikini body while relaxing on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

MOLLY SIMS GETS CANDID ON MOTHERHOOD, WHY SHE PUT HOLLYWOOD ON HOLD

She donned a teeny-tiny animal print swimsuit as she rocked in a swing-chair. "Because if you're wearing a bikini on a Monday, it's a good day... (even if it's for an hour)," she captioned the snap on Wednesday.

For the last few days, Sims has been documenting her vacation with new photos showing off her beach and dinner fashion choices. She's also been keeping up with her workouts while enjoying time off.

She posted an intense poolside workout on her Stories which involved bands and cardio.

Sims stays in shape with trainer, Laura Keller.

MOLLY SIMS GETS CANDID ABOUT HER FERTILITY STRUGGLES: 'I DON'T WANT IT TO BE SOME DIRTY LITTLE SECRET'

"This woman has changed my body and I couldn't thank her any more," the actress shared on her website. "I'm a firm believer in getting in a power workout even if its for 30 minutes over a one-hour workout. As long as you give it your all, you're going to see results."

As for her eating habits, Sims previously had said, "I don't have a specific diet and no I do not calorie count. I eat when I'm hungry."

Sims married movie producer Scott Stuber in 2011. The couple share sons Brooks, seven, Grey, two, and daughter Scarlett, four.