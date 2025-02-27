Gene Hackman dead at 95: His life in photos

Move Back
- Gene Hackman in a still from the 1995 movie "Get Shorty."read more
- Dennis Hopper and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."read more
- Gene Hackman in the 1975 film "French Connection II."read more
- From left to right, Gene Hackman, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the 1967 movie "Bonnie and Clyde."read more
- Producer Philip D' Antoni, left, and Gene Hackman, star of "The French Connection," hold Oscars for best actor and best picture at the 44th Academy Awards ceremony. Standing with them is Jane Fonda, who won best actress for the movie "Klute."read more
- Gene Hackman, left, and Clint Eastwood with their Academy Awards for "Unforgiven" in 1993.read more
- Gene Hackman in the 1975 film "Lucky Lady."read more
- Al Pacino and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1973 movie "Scarecrow."read more
- Al Pacino and Gene Hackman in the 1973 movie "Scarecrow."read more
- Gene Hackman in the 1972 movie "The Poseidon Adventure."read more
- Gene Hackman, right, and Burt Reynolds in the 1975 movie "Lucky Lady."read more
- Terence Hill and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1977 movie "March or Die."read more
- Gene Hackman in the 1983 movie "Uncommon Valor."read more
- Gene Hackman and Ann Margret in the 1985 movie "Twice in a Lifetime."read more
- Matt Dillon, left, and Gene Hackman, center, in the 1985 movie "Target."read more
- Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve, right, in the 1987 movie "Superman IV."read more
- Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in the 1980 movie "Superman II."read more
- Ned Beatty, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1980 movie "Superman II."read more
- Peter Boyle, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1974 movie "Young Frankenstein."read more
- Gene Hackman, center, James Franciscus and Richard Crenna, right, in the 1969 film "Marooned."read more
- Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall, right, in the 1993 film "Geronimo: An American Legend."read more
- Gene Hackman, right, and Kris Kristofferson in the 1972 film "Cisco Pike."read more
- From left to right, Gene Hackman, Estelle Parsons, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Michael J Pollard in the 1967 movie "Bonnie and Clyde."read more
- Gene Hackman in the 1988 movie "Split Decisions."read more
- Gene Hackman, left, and Jan Michael Vincent in the 1975 movie "Bite the Bullet."read more
- From left to right, Burt Reynolds, Robby Benson and Gene Hackman in the 1975 movie "Lucky Lady."read more
- Gene Hackman and Mikhail Baryshnikov, right, in the 1991 movie "Company Business."read more
- Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1995 movie "Crimson Tide."read more
- Robert Duvall, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1993 movie "Geronimo: An American Legend."read more
- Gene Hackman and Tom Cruise, right, in the 1993 movie "The Firm."read more
- From left to right, Gene Hackman, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Caine, Edward Fox and Dirk Bogarde in the 1977 movie "A Bridge too Far."read more
- Gene Hackman and John Travolta, right, in the 1995 movie "Get Shorty."read more
- Gene Hackman, left, and Lee Marvin in the 1972 movie "Prime Cut."read more
- Will Smith and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1998 movie "Enemy of the State."read more
- Gene Hackman, left, and Hugh Grant in the 1996 film "Extreme Measures."read more
- Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Gene Hackman in a publicity still for the 1991 movie "Class Action."read more
- Gene Hackman and Mickey Rooney, left, in the 1977 film "The Domino Principle."read more
- Gene Hackman, left, and Tommy Lee Jones in the 1989 movie "The Package."read more
- Danny Glover and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1988 movie "Bat 21."read more
- Gene Hackman and Meryl Streep in the 1990 movie "Postcards from the Edge."read more
- From left to right, Ben Stiller, Jonah Meyerson, Grant Rosenmeyer, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gene Hackman in the 2001 movie "The Royal Tenenbaums."read more
- Luke Wilson and Gene Hackman, left, in the 2001 movie "The Royal Tenenbaums."read more
- Gene Hackman on "Inside the Actors Studio" with James Lipton in 2001.read more
