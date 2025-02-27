Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    47 Images

    Gene Hackman dead at 95: His life in photos

    See photos chronicling Gene Hackman's iconic movie career and accolades.

    Start Slideshow
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Get Shorty before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in a still from the 1995 movie "Get Shorty."
    read more
    Mary Evans/MGM/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
    Dennis Hopper and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."
    read more
    Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."
    read more
    Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1986 movie "Hoosiers."
    read more
    Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from French Connection II. before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1975 film "French Connection II."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bonnie and Clyde before his death in 2025
    From left to right, Gene Hackman, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the 1967 movie "Bonnie and Clyde."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman with Best Actor Oscar
    Producer Philip D' Antoni, left, and Gene Hackman, star of "The French Connection," hold Oscars for best actor and best picture at the 44th Academy Awards ceremony. Standing with them is Jane Fonda, who won best actress for the movie "Klute."
    read more
    Bettmann/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gene Hackman wins an Academy Award before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, left, and Clint Eastwood with their Academy Awards for "Unforgiven" in 1993.
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1975 film "Lucky Lady."
    read more
    20th Century-Fox Film Corporation/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Scarecrow before his death in 2025
    Al Pacino and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1973 movie "Scarecrow."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Scarecrow before his death in 2025
    Al Pacino and Gene Hackman in the 1973 movie "Scarecrow."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Poseidon Adventure before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1972 movie "The Poseidon Adventure."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, right, and Burt Reynolds in the 1975 movie "Lucky Lady."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from March or Die before his death in 2025
    Terence Hill and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1977 movie "March or Die."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Uncommon Valor before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1983 movie "Uncommon Valor."
    read more
    Paramount/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Twice in a Lifetime before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Ann Margret in the 1985 movie "Twice in a Lifetime."
    read more
    Embassy Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Target before his death in 2025
    Matt Dillon, left, and Gene Hackman, center, in the 1985 movie "Target."
    read more
    Warner Bros/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman IV before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve, right, in the 1987 movie "Superman IV." 
    read more
    Warner Bros/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman II before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in the 1980 movie "Superman II."
    read more
    Warner Brothers/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman II before his death in 2025
    Ned Beatty, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1980 movie "Superman II."
    read more
    Warner Brothers/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Young Frankenstein before his death in 2025
    Peter Boyle, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1974 movie "Young Frankenstein."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Marooned before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, center, James Franciscus and Richard Crenna, right, in the 1969 film "Marooned."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Geronimo: An American Legend before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall, right, in the 1993 film "Geronimo: An American Legend."
    read more
    Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Cisco Pike before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, right, and Kris Kristofferson in the 1972 film "Cisco Pike."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bonnie and Clyde before his death in 2025
    From left to right, Gene Hackman, Estelle Parsons, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Michael J Pollard in the 1967 movie "Bonnie and Clyde."
    read more
    Mary Evans/Warner Bros/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Split Decisions before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1988 movie "Split Decisions."
    read more
    New Century Distribution/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bite the Bullet before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, left, and Jan Michael Vincent in the 1975 movie "Bite the Bullet."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
    From left to right, Burt Reynolds, Robby Benson and Gene Hackman in the 1975 movie "Lucky Lady."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Company Business before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Mikhail Baryshnikov, right, in the 1991 movie "Company Business."
    read more
    MGM/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Crimson Tide before his death in 2025
    Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1995 movie "Crimson Tide."
    read more
    Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection. / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Full Moon on Blue Water before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1988 movie "Full Moon on Blue Water."
    read more
    Media Home Entertainment/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Geronimo: An American Legend before his death in 2025
    Robert Duvall, left, and Gene Hackman in the 1993 movie "Geronimo: An American Legend."
    read more
    Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Firm before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Tom Cruise, right, in the 1993 movie "The Firm."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from A Bridge Too Far before his death in 2025
    From left to right, Gene Hackman, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Caine, Edward Fox and Dirk Bogarde in the 1977 movie "A Bridge too Far."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Get Shorty before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and John Travolta, right, in the 1995 movie "Get Shorty."
    read more
    MGM/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Prime Cut before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, left, and Lee Marvin in the 1972 movie "Prime Cut."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Enemy of the State before his death in 2025
    Will Smith and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1998 movie "Enemy of the State."
    read more
    Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Extreme Measures before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, left, and Hugh Grant in the 1996 film "Extreme Measures."
    read more
    Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Class Action before his death in 2025
    Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Gene Hackman in a publicity still for the 1991 movie "Class Action."
    read more
    20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Domino Principle before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Mickey Rooney, left, in the 1977 film "The Domino Principle."
    read more
    Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Package before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman, left, and Tommy Lee Jones in the 1989 movie "The Package."
    read more
    Orion/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bat 21 before his death in 2025
    Danny Glover and Gene Hackman, right, in the 1988 movie "Bat 21."
    read more
    TriStar/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Postcards from the Edge before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman and Meryl Streep in the 1990 movie "Postcards from the Edge."
    read more
    Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Royal Tenenbaums before his death in 2025
    From left to right, Ben Stiller, Jonah Meyerson, Grant Rosenmeyer, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gene Hackman in the 2001 movie "The Royal Tenenbaums."
    read more
    Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Royal Tenenbaums before his death in 2025
    Luke Wilson and Gene Hackman, left, in the 2001 movie "The Royal Tenenbaums."
    read more
    Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman sits for an interview before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman on "Inside the Actors Studio" with James Lipton in 2001.
    read more
    Bravo/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Full Moon on Blue Water before his death in 2025
    Gene Hackman in the 1988 movie "Full Moon on Blue Water."
    read more
    Media Home Entertainment/Everett Collection / Everett Collection
  • Published
    47 Images

    Gene Hackman dead at 95: His life in photos

    See photos chronicling Gene Hackman's iconic movie career and accolades.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Gene Hackman dead at 95: His life in photos
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Get Shorty before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Hoosiers before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from French Connection II. before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bonnie and Clyde before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman with Best Actor Oscar
  • Gene Hackman wins an Academy Award before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Scarecrow before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Scarecrow before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Poseidon Adventure before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from March or Die before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Uncommon Valor before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Twice in a Lifetime before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Target before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman IV before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman II before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Superman II before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Young Frankenstein before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Marooned before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Geronimo: An American Legend before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Cisco Pike before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bonnie and Clyde before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Split Decisions before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bite the Bullet before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Lucky Lady before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Company Business before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Crimson Tide before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Full Moon on Blue Water before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Geronimo: An American Legend before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Firm before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from A Bridge Too Far before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Get Shorty before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Prime Cut before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Enemy of the State before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Extreme Measures before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Class Action before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Domino Principle before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Package before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Bat 21 before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Postcards from the Edge before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Royal Tenenbaums before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from The Royal Tenenbaums before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman sits for an interview before his death in 2025
  • Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Full Moon on Blue Water before his death in 2025
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 47