Hollywood stars who died in 2025: PHOTOS
A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2025.
- Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide on Jan. 3 at the age of 47.read more
- Brenton Wood, the soul singer behind songs like "The Oogum Boogum Song" and "Gimme Little Sign," died from natural causes on Jan. 3. He was 83.read more
- Mike Rinder, co-host of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," died on Jan. 5 from esophageal cancer. He was 69.read more
- Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul and Mary, died on Jan. 7 after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 86.read more
- Former child star Rory Callum Sykes died on Jan. 8 at the age of 32, a victim of the Palisades Fire, according to his mother, Shelley Sykes.read more
- "Soul Man" singer Sam Moore died on Jan. 11 at the age of 89, due to complications while recovering from surgery.read more
- "General Hospital" star Leslie Charleson died on Jan. 12 at the age of 79.read more
- "Twin Peaks" and "Blue Velvet" director David Lynch died Jan. 16 at the age of 78 following his emphysema diagnosis.read more
