    Hollywood stars who died in 2025: PHOTOS

    A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2025.

    Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer and director Jeff Baena, died by suicide on Jan. 3 at the age of 47.
    Brenton Wood, the soul singer behind songs like "The Oogum Boogum Song" and "Gimme Little Sign," died from natural causes on Jan. 3. He was 83.
    Mike Rinder, co-host of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," died on Jan. 5 from esophageal cancer. He was 69. 
    Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul and Mary, died on Jan. 7 after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 86.
    Former child star Rory Callum Sykes died on Jan. 8 at the age of 32, a victim of the Palisades Fire, according to his mother, Shelley Sykes.
    "Soul Man" singer Sam Moore died on Jan. 11 at the age of 89, due to complications while recovering from surgery.
    "General Hospital" star Leslie Charleson died on Jan. 12 at the age of 79.
    "Twin Peaks" and "Blue Velvet" director David Lynch died Jan. 16 at the age of 78 following his emphysema diagnosis.
