Oscar ratings continue to trail previous years but see an uptick for 2022 show

The Oscars saw an uptick in audience numbers following last year's award shows, but the numbers were still down from previous years.

The award show drew 13.73 million viewers and received a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, based on fast national ratings from Nielsen, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The numbers reported by the outlet do not include the live broadcast across the country or any part of the show that aired past 11pm E.T.

The final same-day ratings will be released Tuesday morning.

WILL SMITH'S SON REACTS TO CHRIS ROCK SLAP OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH: ‘AND THAT’S HOW WE DO IT'

However, the preliminary numbers show a dramatic increase from the 2021 Oscars. The numbers for last year's show were the lowest ever with 10.4 million viewers and a 2.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to THR.

Sunday's Oscars show is still the second-least watched show for the Academy since the mid-1970's, when Nielsen began tracking the numbers. Prior to 2021, the show didn't have less than 20 million viewers.

During the award show, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face over a joke he made about Smith's wife Jada, stunning viewers and prompting the Academy to issue a statement saying it does not condone violence. The slap occurred about two-thirds of the way through the broadcast.

Data from an analytics company showed the audience numbers peaking about an hour before the altercation between Smith and Rock, according to THR.

It's unclear what is causing the decline in ratings, although the 2021 show was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the broadcast, the award show faced backlash after the Academy announced its plans to eliminate eight of its honors in an effort to streamline the floundering telecast, with some experts saying it was on "life support." Those eight awards were presented off-air.

In addition, this year's show was criticized over COVID-19 jokes, Amy Schumer's monologue, song choices and more.