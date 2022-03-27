2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony.

Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022 Oscars faced backlash after the Academy announced its plans to eliminate eight of its honors in an effort to streamline the floundering telecast. Those eight awards would be presented off-air.

When the award show finally kicked off, some memorable moments had viewers reconsidering the Oscars as Hollywood's biggest night. In addition to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, which stunned viewers and saw the Academy issue a statement saying it does not condone violence, here's what happened at the Dolby Sunday night:

OSCAR 2022 NOMINATION'S BIGGEST SNUBS OF THE YEAR

COVID-19

Regina Hall began the 94th Annual Academy Awards with a COVID-related skit, meant to make the audience laugh. She began her segment joking that she "got to do a Covid pat down."

Hall frisked presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa per the Academy's "protocol."

OSCARS HOST AMY SCHUMER REQUESTED ZELENSKYY BE ABLE TO ‘SATELLITE IN OR MAKE A TAPE’ FOR AWARD SHOW

Hall's performance received mixed reviews online, with some users slamming her joke.

One user tweeted on Sunday, "If a male Oscar host felt up a couple of women the way Regina Hall did James Brolin and Jason Momoa, would that be okay? I mean, I get that it was, uh... "just a joke," but...".

Another user took to Twitter and said, "Still in shock with how many people are praising Regina Hall and calling her funny. If it were a man doing this they would’ve cancelled him already."

Not everyone online was opposed to her joke as one user said in part, "Oh give me a d*mn break!"

Amy Schumer

Although Amy Schumer, one of the Oscars co-hosts this year, is close friends with Jennifer Lawrence, it appears her joke about the actress didn't land well with viewers, with some social media users not OK with the joke completely and others not understanding the bit.

Schumer poked fun at Lawrence's weight gain in "Dont Look Up." Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child this February, was pregnant during filming.

"I guess Academy Members ‘don’t look up’ reviews. Wait a minute — I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it, even though she did gain some weight this year," Schumer said.

"Jennifer Lawrence just had a baby AND came back from a break from the industry because of her struggles," said one viewer, calling the mention "gross."

Marc Anthony song used for "Encanto" win

The Oscars are also facing backlash for playing Marc Anthony's, "Vivir Mi Vida" during "Encanto's" win for the best animated feature category.

Twitter users are pointing out that the Oscars had plenty of songs to choose from when it came to a song choice and didn't have to play a song with no relation to the film.

"Of all the music choices, you could have picked #Oscars and you pick Marc Anthony for Encanto winning. An animated film with various songs to choose from," one user wrote Sunday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toto’s "Africa" Playing

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy played Toto’s "Africa" as last year's Oscar-winners Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R. took the stage to present an award, which was met with backlash by viewers.

"And the Oscar for "Absolute Worst Time to Play ‘Africa’ by Toto" goes to… THE OSCARS," tweeted one person.

"The Oscar’s playing AFRICA when HER and Daniel walked out is FOUL #Oscars," said another.

The outlet noted that this year's Oscars was produced by Will Packer, who led an all-Black production team.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.