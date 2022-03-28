Will Smith's son reacts to Chris Rock slap over Jada Pinkett Smith: 'And That's How We Do It'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith reacted to the actor slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Shortly after the broadcast ended, Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden took to Twitter. "And That's How We Do It" he tweeted, showing support for his dad following the altercation and Smith winning best actor.

Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's balding head. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me."

WILL SMITH JOKED ABOUT CHOOSING 'CHAOS' BEFORE CHRIS ROCK SLAP AT OSCARS

"Leave my wife’s name out your f--king mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

"Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke," Rock continued.

"Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth," Smith repeated.

The back-and-forth ended with Rock saying he would not joke about Pinkett Smith again.

After the moment, P. Diddy got up on the stage and said, "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party." The Academy also released a statement after the event concluded saying it doesn't "condone violence of any form."

Smith seemingly apologized for the physical outburst during his acceptance speech. He won best actor for his role in "King Richard."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk people about you," he said during the speech. "In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that's OK."

He then added, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment."

Smith notably did not include Rock in his apology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the evening, Oscars co-host Regina Hall made a joke about Smith and Pinkett Smith's open relationship. Hall called up a few guests whose COVID-19 test results got "lost" and they needed to be tested.

"Will Smith, you're married, but you know what, you're on the list, and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here," Hall said.

Smith and Pinkett Smith were seen laughing in the audience following the joke.