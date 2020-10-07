Orlando Bloom reveals who his and Katy Perry's daughter looks most like

Orlando Bloom is basking in fatherhood.

The 43-year-old star welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancée Katy Perry in August, and as many parents do, he's spent some time considering whether the newborn looks more like him or her mother.

Bloom appeared virtually during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where he spoke on the matter.

"[She's] basically my little mini-me slash mini-my-mom slash mini-Katy," he gushed.

ORLANDO BLOOM SAYS HE'S 'EXCITED TO HAVE A LITTLE DADDY'S GIRL' WITH KATY PARRY

DeGeneres said that she privately received a picture of the baby from Perry, and noted that Daisy's eyes look like the pop star's.

"Yes, the eyes do look like her," Bloom agreed. "It was funny because when she first came out, it was like, 'Oh, it's me, it's a mini-me,' and then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which is perfect."

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE AND ORLANDO BLOOM HAVE 'BEEN THROUGH F--KING HELL' IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP

The star then reiterated that little Daisy also resembled his own mother.

"I got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom ... I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?'" the star joked.

Bloom also revealed that his daughter is a relatively mellow baby and sleeps through the night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's always a process, you know, when little [babies] come into the world and then get back to their baby weight because they lose a bit of baby weight in that process," he recalled. "But she's now at her baby weight and she's sleeping from nine until six, it's unbelievable."