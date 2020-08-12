Orlando Bloom says he's 'excited to have a little daddy's girl' with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is looking forward to having a second child.

The 43-year-old actor and his popstar fiancée Katy Perry are expecting a baby girl, who the mother-to-be has teased would arrive this summer.

The pregnancy was announced in March in the music video for Perry's "Never Worn White," where she showed off her baby bump toward the end of the video.

Now, during a virtual visit on "The Tonight Show," the "Carnival Row" star gushed about his excitement to welcome his second child.

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the actor said. "I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her."

Bloom also said he's looking forward to "that love of your life feeling."

The star is also father to Flynn, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and it seems young Flynn has similar feelings about his coming sister.

"[Flynn has] a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister, so he's excited too," explained Bloom.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor revealed that he and his son have been building Lego cars during the coronavirus quarantine, which he found "reassuring."

"I got so into it," he said. "He would go, 'Dad, I'm going to go to bed,' I'm like, 'Just another 15 minutes.'"

Bloom said he's found his time at home to be helpful in more ways than just some extra time to play with Legos.

"I was working a lot and I've found some real solace and I think it's a reset, everyone feels like it's a reset that perhaps we all needed, the chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing," he explained. "I just hope that thinking [and it can] continue on past and through once there are vaccines in place and people want to go about their lives."