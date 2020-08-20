Katy Perry says she and Orlando Bloom have 'been through f--king hell' in their relationship

It's hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The stars, who are now engaged and expecting their first child together, began dating in 2016 before splitting in 2017 and reconciling in 2018.

The "Smile" singer, 35, recently spoke with Apple Music and dished on the relationship.

“For us, and you can hear that even in ‘Champagne Problems,’ which is a song on the record, you can hear that we’re not flaunting how in love we are,” she said according to Us Weekly. “We have been through f--king hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far, and that’s even what the song ‘Witness’ was about: ‘If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up?’"

She and Bloom have "come back up again" since their tribulations, and things are better now as they commit to one another, the singer said.

"I was testing that already," Perry said. "Your higher self always knows. Your higher self always knows what you’re unconsciously saying.”

“Now it’s a relationship, but it’s work," Perry said. “Dating is different than real relationships. You’ve got to make a choice every day to be in this relationship and to work hard on yourself with someone that’s mirroring you so intensely."

And Bloom is doing the same, she said.

"Like, he doesn’t let me rest. He’s not Katy Perry’s biggest fan. He’s here for Katheryn Hudson," she said referencing her real name. "He’s here for building."

Like many others around the globe, the two had to put their wedding plans on hold as the coronavirus pandemic grew.

“For us, it’s about partnership and it’s about, right now, taking it one week at a time," she said. "We had a whole thing planned and that got canceled, so we’re just looking forward to a healthy arrival at this point in time. It’s funny. It’s like: ‘Don’t make too many plans this year because it’s a real go-with-the-flow time.'"

Earlier this month, Bloom, 43, gushed over his excitement for their daughter, who they've teased will make her arrival this summer.

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the actor said during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her."

The "Carnival Row" star also said he's looking forward to experiencing "that love of your life feeling."

Bloom also has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.