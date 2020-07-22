Orlando Bloom confirms his missing dog died, gets tattoo in his honor

Orlando Bloom is mourning the loss of his dog Mighty after a seven-day search.

On Wednesday, Bloom, 43, confirmed that his dog died.

The actor got a tattoo on his chest that said, “Mighty” along with a heart and an ace of spade.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~ the number of completion ~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing,” he wrote.

Bloom also revealed the lengths at which he went to find his dog along with the help of Dog Days Search & Rescue, friends and family.

“I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well,” he said.

Bloom continued: “I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond.”

“He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s,” the actor concluded.

Bloom’s fiancee Katy Perry commented, “I love you.” She also shared his post and wrote: "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts."

Helena Christensen wrote: “Oh I’m so so sorry for your pain ❤️ This is a beautiful tribute to your sweet little dog 🐶”

Luke Evans said: "I'm sorry buddy."

"The tears won't stop," Jennifer Aniston told her pal. "I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you."

Kate Hudson added: “Love you Orly.”

A few days after Bloom announced his companion was missing he posted a slideshow of photos with Mighty, whom he adopted in 2017.

"I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open," he wrote.

He added: “The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend.' I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣."