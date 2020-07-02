Orlando Bloom reveals moments he’s looking forward to when his daughter with Katy Perry is born

Orlando Bloom recently revealed the moments he’s looking forward to sharing with his newborn daughter.

“I'm excited," he gushed on "Good Morning America" of his and fiancée Katy Perry's impending bundle of joy.

“It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like.”

Bloom, 43, added that he’s happily anticipating “those quiet times at home just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world.”

PREGNANT KATY PERRY SAYS SHE'S EXPERIENCING 'WAVES OF DEPRESSION' AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

“I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing, because I won't be, obviously, breastfeeding," the actor continued. “I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby [in your arms].”

Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

This child will be Perry’s first.

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE CRIES 'DOING SIMPLE TASKS' DURING PREGNANCY

For Mother’s Day, Bloom shared a sweet message for his fiancée.

“Happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be,” he wrote alongside a video of Perry, 35, dancing while he had whipped cream on his face.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor also had a touching message for his father, Colin Stone, for teaching him how to be a dad.

KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM SHOW THEIR SUPPORT FOR DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You’ve taught me wisdom, kindness & compassion and what it means to be someone people can depend on. Lessons I will continue to do my best to share with my boy and the lil girl to come,” Bloom wrote.