Has Kris Jenner found the fountain of youth? Experts weigh in on her stunning transformation

Kris Jenner — known as the "momager" of the Kardashian-Jenner empire — has made headlines in recent weeks for her more youthful appearance, sparking rumors of a possible deep plane facelift.

A representative for Jenner confirmed to another outlet that Dr. Steven Levine of New York City performed Jenner’s recent work, but did not specify the type of procedure. (Fox News Digital reached out to Levine and Jenner for comment.)

Dr. Patrick Davis, a Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, said that Jenner appears "youthful and natural," which is the hallmark of a "well-performed procedure."

"It is difficult to comment specifically on what technique was performed, though in some fashion, the structural elements of her face were lifted to reset her skin tissues," Davis, who has not treated Jenner, hypothesized in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"She has a healthy-looking distribution of fat contributing to this new look, which could potentially be the effect of a fat transfer in addition to a facelift."

Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a board-certified plastic surgeon with Pacific Heights Plastic Surgery in San Francisco, agreed that Jenner has gotten an "incredible result" from what "appears to be" a deep plane facelift.

Traditional vs. deep plane facelift

With a standard or traditional facelift — also known as a SMAS facelift, or a Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System facelift — the surgeon makes incisions behind the hairline and around the front of the ear, lifting and tightening the deeper tissues and muscles and then removing excess skin.

This can eliminate wrinkles, sagging skin and the "jowl-like" effect, achieving a more youthful contour of the face and neck, according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

Davis said most of his education and training has focused on deep plane facelifts.

"A deep plane facelift involves a wider dissection under the structural elements of the face, which then allows the surgeon to reset a greater proportion of facial tissues," Davis said.

"The benefit of this technique is that a more natural, vertical reset can be achieved — and more importantly, the tissues re-attach themselves in a broader way, allowing for a more durable result."

It’s important to choose a facelift that is right for the patient and that falls within the surgeon’s expertise, Davis noted.

"In those patients who have had multiple facelifts in the past, it could be wise to perform a simpler SMAS facelift with less dissection, as the tissues have been manipulated in the past," he advised.

Risks and recovery

Any elective or non-elective surgery carries some degree of risk, experts agree.

"In any given surgery, there is a risk of infection, nerve damage, or bruising and swelling," Davis cautioned. "These are minimized based on the surgeon's experience and the frequency with which they perform the procedure."

It is important that the surgeon goes over these risks with the patient in person, according to Davis.

Because the deep plane technique involves a more extensive dissection of tissues under and around facial nerves, Kaplan cautioned that the biggest risk is facial paralysis, which can be temporary or permanent.

"It's a newer variation that requires a greater understanding of the anatomy to be successful," he said.

Davis tells his patients that a deep plane facelift has a typical recovery time of about six months for full results, though many can return to work and other functions within three to four weeks.

"These procedures are not debilitating — however, there is some cosmetic downtime, which varies from patient to patient," he noted.

In Kaplan’s practice, he encourages most patients to be out and about two weeks after surgery.

"They may still have some bruising, but it's typically in the lower neck or upper chest at that point and can be covered," he said.

Various factors can affect a patient’s recovery timeline, the experts say. Some, like genetics, can’t be controlled.

"Other things, however — like a low-salt diet, exercise, lymphatic massage, hyperbaric oxygen treatments and keeping up with proper post-op care — are within our control," Davis said.

Most surgeons will have the patient wear a head and neck compression garment for two weeks, Kaplan noted.

"In general, the patient should not be in a great deal of pain — if they are, that can actually be a sign of a hematoma (bleeding under the skin)," he said.

What to discuss before surgery

When opting for a facelift, it’s important to choose a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who is specifically trained in facelifts of deep SMAS tissue, doctors agreed.

Before undergoing a facelift, Davis emphasized the need for the patient to share as much detail as possible about his or her medical history, lifestyle and aesthetic goals.

"When we have consultations with prospective clients, we want to know more about their diet, lifestyle, support system and any health conditions that may affect a surgery," he said.

Kaplan noted that it’s important to tell the surgeon if you’re taking any GLP-1 weight-loss medications, as they may ask you to pause them a week prior to surgery.

The most important things to ask a prospective surgeon, according to Davis, are where they put their incisions, how they close their incisions, details about their individual technique, and any information that provides better insight into their background, experience and frequency with which they perform that specific procedure.

"You want to find a surgeon who has extensive knowledge in facial plastic surgery and can provide their patients with tidy incisions that are well-hidden," he advised.

"Most of all, it is important that you are comfortable with your surgeon, as they will not only be with you for the procedure, but will be by your side on the recovery journey."