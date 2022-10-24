Olivia Wilde's dog Gordy was rehomed, rescue clarifies

Olivia Wilde's dog Gordon does have a new owner.

The rescue agency that Wilde adopted "Gordy" from took to Instagram on Saturday to set the record straight about how the pup ended up in a new home.

Maeday Rescue seemingly responded to claims made by Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny. The nanny, who remains anonymous, claimed that Wilde gave up the dog so that she could spend more time with her new boyfriend Harry Styles.

However, the animal rescue told a different story.

"Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight. Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers," the caption read.

"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker."

The rescue claimed they were involved in the process and had been contacted by Wilde before Gordy went to his new home.

"Before this decision was made, Olivia called Maeday to discuss, and we were involved in the decision," the Instagram post continued. "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay."

Maeday went on to praise Wilde for being a "responsible pet owner."

"Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him," the caption said.

"We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light," the post later added. "Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner."

Wilde and Sudeikis have made headlines after their former nanny did a tell-all interview in which she made claims about the couple's breakup.

Sudeikis and Wilde began a relationship in 2011. The actor proposed to Wilde in 2013, but the two never officially tied the knot. It's unclear when Sudeikis and Wilde called off the relationship, but they publicly confirmed the split in November 2020.

The nanny, who gave the interview anonymously, alleged Sudeikis discovered Wilde was in a relationship with Styles after finding e-mails on an Apple Watch, adding the "Ted Lasso" star was so upset over the relationship that he lay under Wilde’s car to stop her from going to visit Styles.

The nanny also claimed Sudeikis banned any staffers from playing Styles’ music in their home. She reportedly worked for the family for more than three years.

Following the interview, Sudeikis and Wilde put on a united front.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the couple shared in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

