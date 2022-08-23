Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares moving quote about grief and love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Newton John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a moving quote about the connection between love and grief as she continues to mourn the loss of her beloved mother.

On Sunday, two weeks after the "Grease" star died at the age of 73, the 36-year-old musician took to Instagram to share touching words by British writer Jamie Anderson.

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love," read the quote, which was displayed on a floral background.

"It's all the love you want to give, but cannot," it continued.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN'S DAUGHTER CHLOE LATTANZI HONORS LATE ‘GREASE’ STAR WITH EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE

"All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest."

"Grief is just love with no place to go," the quote concluded. The "Wings and a Gun" singer captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

Newton-John died after a three-decade-long battle with metastatic breast cancer on August 8 at her home in Santa Ynez, California.

In a Facebook post, her husband John Easterling wrote that the four-time Grammy Award winner had passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

The late music icon shared her only child, Chloe, with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, 63, to whom she was married from 1984 to 1995. The Australia native wed Easterling, 70, in 2008.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DEAD AT 73

Newton-John waged a very public war with her disease and became an outspoken advocate for breast cancer awareness, early detection and research.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. The "Physical" singer's cancer went in remission until 2013 when the cancer returned, spreading to her shoulder.

In 2018, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed the previous year with stage four breast cancer that had metastasized to the base of her spine.

On Aug. 9, the day after Newton-John's death, Lattanzi paid tribute to her mother in an emotional Instagram post.

She uploaded a behind-the-scenes video in which she and Newton-John were seen recording their 2021 duet "Window in the Wall."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The mother-daughter duo's close relationship was on full display in the many affectionate moments between the pair featured throughout the clip.

"You are my lighthouse mama," Lattanzi wrote in the touching caption.

She continued, "My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend."

"You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."