Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," according to an Instagram post shared by her family. She was 73.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

The Australian singer was known just as much for her top hits, including "Physical" and "You're the One That I Want," as she was for her starring role alongside John Travolta in the classic film, "Grease."

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation," the social media post added.

"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

Days before her death, Lattanzi posted a picture with her mother and wrote, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend."

John Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his former "Grease" co-star. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, lost her battle to cancer in the summer of 2020.

"Kelly was a lovely, beautiful woman, both inside and out," Newton-John told Fox News. "She had a very sweet, gentle spirit. And we shared care for the environment. We made a video together when her baby was born and when [my daughter] Chloe was a young baby. We made a video at our home for the Children's Health Environmental Coalition about pesticides and things that you have under your sink that can be dangerous for children."