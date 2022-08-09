Exclusive: Olivia Newton-John remembered by Rob Lowe, Brad Paisley at charity event: ‘True icon’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Lowe, Mario Lopez and Brad Paisley paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John at a charity event hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

"She was the nicest woman and a true icon for sure. I was sad to hear about her passing," award-winning actor Rob Lowe told Fox News Digital.

The iconic "Grease" star battled breast cancer for 30 years and died "peacefully at her ranch in Southern California" Monday morning, "surrounded by family and friends," according to an Instagram post shared by her family. She was 73 years old.

"Saved by the Bell" actor Mario Lopez added that Newton-John was "the sweetest person," and "one of the nicest people" he has had the pleasure of interviewing.

"It's…a sad loss," Lopez remarked. "I have nothing but wonderful memories about her…she was talented and beautiful."

Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer multiple times through the years after first revealing she battled breast cancer in 1992, which she discussed in her 2019 memoir, "Don't Stop Believin.'"

Country music star Brad Paisley also noted that the Australian singer was a "very kind person" as they both shared the same manager.

"There's a couple of really nice people…that left this earth," Paisley told Fox News Digital.

"It's rare that I think she was probably nice to everybody she met… sad when that happens, but what a life and what a survivor, too…that's truly a victory in the end."

On Monday, Dodgers’ star Clayton Kershaw, along with his wife Ellen, hosted their 8th annual "Ping Pong 4 Purpose" charity event, Kershaw’s Challenge, at Dodger’s stadium.

The couple founded the charity in 2011 and has raised more than 16 million dollars in the decade since. Kershaw’s Challenge supports at-risk children and families worldwide and has raised funds to lend a hand to beneficiaries in Los Angeles, Africa and Dominican Republic.

