John Travolta honors Olivia Newton-John: 'My dearest Olivia'

John Travolta paid tribute to his "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John after her death was announced Monday.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John's death was announced on her social media.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement read.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."