Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'

Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin."

Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing that their chemistry was indisputable and everyone in the room could see it. She wrote at the time, "When we walked inside the room together, it was magic, and everyone saw it."

She even revealed Travolta was the one who initially recommended her for the iconic role. According to Newton-John, from that moment on, the two were extremely close and Travolta became very protective over her.

During a scene involving a bonfire, Newton-John claimed Travolta walked in front of the camera, purposefully ruining the take, because he thought she could do it better. He pulled her aside telling her, "I don't want them to use that take. I know you can do better."

'I had great love and support from him and the feeling was mutual. I would be forever grateful for his concern," Newton-John wrote. "Yes, we really liked each other and there was an attraction, but we would never date because we were both involved with other people at the time and both of us have a loyalty streak that runs deep."

Fellow co-star Didi Conn, who appeared as Frenchy in the 1978 movie, recently told Fox News Digital they "all had a crush on John," and "John, he had a big crush on" Newton-John.

However, Newton-John made it clear in the book that nothing ever happened between them while filming "Grease" and that their relationship always stayed in the friend zone.

She included a conversation with Travolta in her memoir in which the two of them discussed their close relationship, and he revealed that while they never crossed the line in their friendship, they certainly wanted to and almost did on a few occasions.

"It almost happened between us a few times, but it didn't," Travolta admitted. "Sometimes life just offers you the wrong timing. We had to leave it as dear friends."

Both Travolta and Newton-John went on to meet and marry other people, with Newton-John first marrying Matt Lattanzi, with whom she shared a daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1984, and later John Easterling in 2008. Meanwhile, Travolta married actress Kelly Preston in 1991. The couple had three children together: Jett, who died in 2009; Ella Bleu; and Benjamin. Preston died from breast cancer in 2020.

The public found out about Newton-John’s death on Monday, after her husband broke the news on her social media pages. Tributes from celebrities and fans came flooding in as soon as it was announced, including one from Travolta.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again," the actor wrote in his Instagram caption. "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"