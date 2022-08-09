Olivia Newton-John’s 'Grease' co- star Didi Conn details first meeting actress, one of the last talks they had

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Didi Conn is speaking out about her late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John after the actress died at the age of 73.

Conn, 71, who’s known for her role as Frenchy in the 1978 musical, spoke with Fox News Digital Tuesday about her friend of over 40 years and the bond the duo shared.

"I would say that when I first met her, I was in awe of her, at least as a star, this big pop star," Conn said of Newton-John. "She's inspired me in so many ways."

The friends and neighbors, who both lived in Malibu, really got into their characters of Sandy and Frenchy, and Conn admitted that they "all had a crush on John," and "John, he had a big crush on" Newton-John. John Travolta starred alongside the two as Danny.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DEAD AT 73

"I would want people to remember her spirit, her beauty, her love for her daughter and her husband and her love for her fans," Conn said. "That's her legacy of being a giving, loving, beautiful inside-and-out person."

The last time Conn saw Newton-John was during "Grease's" 40th anniversary in 2018. One of the last times she spoke with the late actress was just after the Fourth of July, which Conn described as a "wonderful talk."

Newton-John was expecting a service dog from Mobility Organization. Conn said Newton-John was being gifted a service dog named Jack in September. According to Conn, the moniker was a special one as Jack was the name of Newton-John's first dog.

"She was really excited about it," recalled Conn. After the pair hung up, Conn said, she texted Newton-John, "You know, you're really in my heart for always. And she wrote back, ‘So are you.’"

"You know, you're really in my heart for always. And she wrote back, ‘So are you.’" — Didi Conn on last text with Olivia Newton-John

EXCLUSIVE: OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REMEMBERED BY ROB LOWE, BRAD PAISLEY AT CHARITY EVENT: ‘TRUE ICON’

"Only regret that I have is that because of the pandemic and then, this year, I had some weird stuff from my booster shot that I couldn't go out to see her house and be with her," Conn lamented. "You know, in person."

Conn shared that Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, created special herbs that "kept her alive, kept her pain free." The Olivia Newton-John Foundation is a research-based foundation on plant medicine. Conn encouraged fans to donate to the foundation instead of sending flowers.

"She was in a lot of pain, but he was able to relieve it with these special potions that he was creating for her," Conn said of Newton-John's husband. "Oh, yes, she said that. And not only was he giving it to her but helping friends. And I even called a very dear friend of mine [who] had stage four cancer. Next day, FedEx. That was a tincture for her, and it really helped."

Conn echoed the statement during an appearance on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, sharing that the "Xanadu" star "wasn't walking anymore, and she had full-time care. But her husband John and her daughter Chloe were there all the time, and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN REMEMBERED BY JOHN TRAVOLTA, RICHARD MARX AND MORE CELEBRITY FRIENDS: ‘MY DEAREST OLIVIA’

The iconic "Grease" star died "peacefully at her ranch in Southern California" Monday morning, "surrounded by family and friends," according to an Instagram post shared by her family.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Conn’s character in "Grease" was a member of the Pink Ladies and was featured in the memorable "Beauty School Dropout" scene.

In her first statement paying tribute to Newton-John, Conn said: "She signed her letters ‘Love and Light.' And that’s who she was — filled with so much love and light and generosity. She was not just a cancer survivor — she called herself a THRIVER! Her honesty about her disease moved her to raise millions for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Her beautiful soul is shining right into my heart now and always!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer multiple times through the years. She first revealed she had breast cancer in 1992, and she discussed her battle in her 2019 memoir, "Don't Stop Believin.'"

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation," the social media post announcing her death added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.