Celebrity News
Published

Olivia Culpo turns heads as she shows off toned abs after workout class

The Sports Illustrated Swim model wore a matching black workout set

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Olivia Culpo showed off her toned abs after attending a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Cameras caught the 29-year-old model leaving the workout class. Culpo wore a matching black work out set with a black jacket.

Culpo pulled her hair back into a slick low bun. Her abs were on full display as she carried a bag and got into her car.

The former Miss Universe winner has come a long way since the days she felt like an "ugly duckling."

OLIVIA CULPO DISPLAYS TONED FIGURE IN WHITE SWIMSUIT WHILE ON VACATION: ‘BIKINI SPAM’

Model actress Olivia Culpo puts her flawless physique on show after Pilates practice.

Model actress Olivia Culpo puts her flawless physique on show after Pilates practice. (RACHPOOT / BACKGRID)

"Honestly growing up I felt really ugly which is a terrible thing to say," Culpo told the hosts of "Emergency Contact" last October.

"My older sister looked like the Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘OK, you’re different,’ because I was," the model said.

To combat her weight gain, Culpo's father put her on a diet at the time.

"When I was 10 years old, yeah, I was put on those diets and I kind of realized, when you put in the work you get the results. It kind of all started from there."

