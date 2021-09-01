Olivia Culpo turns heads as she shows off toned abs after workout class

Olivia Culpo showed off her toned abs after attending a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Cameras caught the 29-year-old model leaving the workout class. Culpo wore a matching black work out set with a black jacket.

Culpo pulled her hair back into a slick low bun. Her abs were on full display as she carried a bag and got into her car.

The former Miss Universe winner has come a long way since the days she felt like an "ugly duckling."

OLIVIA CULPO DISPLAYS TONED FIGURE IN WHITE SWIMSUIT WHILE ON VACATION: ‘BIKINI SPAM’

"Honestly growing up I felt really ugly which is a terrible thing to say," Culpo told the hosts of "Emergency Contact" last October.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My older sister looked like the Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘OK, you’re different,’ because I was," the model said.

To combat her weight gain, Culpo's father put her on a diet at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I was 10 years old, yeah, I was put on those diets and I kind of realized, when you put in the work you get the results. It kind of all started from there."